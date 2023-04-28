5 former Georgia high school players go in NFL first round

Georgia’s five is tied for second-most all-time for the state. There were six, led by Cartersville’s Trevor Lawrence, in 2021 and five, led by Cartersville’s Ronnie Brown, in 2005.

Each of the five was a bona fide high school star. Anderson, Jones and Murphy were preseason AJC Super 11 picks. Gibbs was the Class 6A offensive player of the year as a senior in 2019. Smith was first-team all-state as a sophomore, his final season at Calvary.