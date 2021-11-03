Henry Ruggs Reportedly Was, Driving 156 mph, in Fatal Crash.Henry Ruggs Was Reportedly , Driving 156 mph, in Fatal Crash.On Nov. 2, Ruggs' vehicle collided with another, resulting in the death of a woman who was driving the other car.On Nov. 2, Ruggs' vehicle collided with another, resulting in the death of a woman who was driving the other car.Katelyn Newberg of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that more facts have come to light regarding what happened.Prosecutor Eric Bauman reportedly said Ruggs was driving 156 mph seconds before impact.Prosecutor Eric Bauman reportedly said Ruggs was driving 156 mph seconds before impact.When his Corvette's airbags deployed, he was reportedly going 127 mph.It was also reported that Ruggs' blood-alcohol concentration (BAC) was over twice the legal limit of 0.08%.It was also reported that Ruggs' blood-alcohol concentration (BAC) was over twice the legal limit of 0.08%.Bauman also said a dog was killed in the collision. .If convicted, Ruggs faces two to 20 years in prison for felony DUI resulting in death.If convicted, Ruggs faces two to 20 years in prison for felony DUI resulting in death