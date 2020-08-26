GSU picked fourth in Sun Belt East

The Georgia State football team still has its doubters.
Last season the Panthers were picked to finish last in the Sun Belt Conference’s East Division and responded by going 7-6, beating Tennessee and earning a bowl trip for the second time in three seasons.
This week a panel of Sun Belt coaches and media members picked Georgia State to finish fourth in the five-team division. Appalachian State and Georgia Southern were picked to finish one-two in the East and Louisiana was chosen as the favorite in the West.
The low expectations from outsiders won’t affect the way the Panthers approach the season, which opens on Sept. 19 against Louisiana, senior tight end Roger Carter said.
“We’ll go out and do what we do, continue to get better. That’s all we can do,” Carter said. “I’m sure we’ll use it as motivation, but you’ve got to put it to the side and do what you can to get better.”
Georgia State had five players selected to the Preseason All-Sun Belt team. Guard Shamarious Gilmore was named to the first unit. Nose guard Dontae Wilson, inside linebacker Trajan Stephens-McQueen, receiver Cornelius McCoy, and cornerback Quavian White were all chosen for the second team.
Gilmore (6-3, 288 pounds) is a three-year starter at left guard who has earned all-conference honors each year. The senior has started 37 straight games and is on the preseason watchlist for the Outland Trophy, given annually to the nation’s best offensive lineman.