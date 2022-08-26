Xander Schauffele moves closer to leader Scottie Scheffler at East Lake

“I think it’s a position I’m comfortable in,” he said. “I like being in positions where I’m able to win tournaments, and it’s something I’ve grown more comfortable with over time. I played well with the lead at the Masters this year, and that was definitely a lot of pressure. This week is definitely a good amount of pressure, as well.

“But I’ve been playing well, and just hoping to do some more of that the next two days.”

Scottie Scheffler prepares to putt on the eighteenth fairway during the second round of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club, Friday, August 26, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Scheffler missed some chances on the front nine, including a couple of manageable putts on Nos. 4 and 5 (he parred on both holes). He had several drives find the rough, really the only notable blemish to his round. He’s played consistently, enduring one bogey through 36 holes. In fact, his rounds of 65 and 66 give him the lowest total through 36 holes by a top seed under this format. Scheffler had eight pars and a birdie on the back nine Friday, which allowed Schauffele to make headway with his phenomenal finish.

On the back nine, Schauffele birdied four times and ended his afternoon with an eagle. Since his bogey on 3, Schauffele was stellar. His 63 was his lowest score in a round at East Lake, a course where he’s fared extremely well historically (he’s shot under par in 20 of 22 rounds here).

“I got off to kind of a bad start and saw a bunch of 62s and 63s on the board, so I just tucked my head and got to work,” Schauffele said.

Jon Rahm surged up the board to third after shooting a 63 himself, a personal best at East Lake. He’s 13 under for the weekend, remaining within striking distance of the two leaders. Rahm began the day T-9.

“It’s more doable, but (Scheffler is) playing good golf, and we’re going to have to keep on going and play good golf, as well,” Rahm said. “It’s going to take a really strong weekend from me and hopefully not a strong one from Scottie. That’s kind of what we’re looking for.

“I think tomorrow could be a good day. If I can post another good round again tomorrow and he doesn’t shoot a low one, we’ll be in position.”

Rahm, 27, is seeking his fourth top-five finish in the FedEx Cup over the past six seasons.

Patrick Cantlay hits toward the eighteenth green during the second round of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club, Friday, August 26, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Defending Tour champion Patrick Cantley kept pace and remains T-4 at 12 under after a four-stroke improvement from Day 1 to Day 2. He and Sungjae Im are seven strokes behind Scheffler. Joaquin Niemann (11 under) and Rory McIlroy (10 under) are the only other two players within single digits of the leader.

“So I actually think Scottie is just making this look remarkably easy,” said Max Homa, who shot the day’s best 62 on Friday to leap into sixth (9 under). “I don’t think it’s as easy as − I mean, you look at most leads going into Sunday, 2-up, that does not mean a whole lot for anybody not named Tiger Woods. I think it’s just − yeah, could get boring (for fans, given how Scheffler is comfortably ahead), but it might have been boring regardless because Scottie is pretty good.”

McIlroy said following the first round Thursday that Friday would be “a pretty pivotal day” for the field to close ground on Scheffler. Schauffele’s performance ensures this tournament remains interesting going into Saturday.