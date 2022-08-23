Will Zalatoris withdraws from Tour Championship

The long-term physical implications for the 26-year-old ranked ninth in the world are uncertain. Backs, especially golfers’ backs, are tricky things. The immediate financial blow is painfully obvious. At No. 3 in the FedEx Cup standings, Zalatoris was to begin the Tour Championship only three strokes back of points leader Scottie Scheffler, with four rounds to run him and others down and win the $18 million bounty. But now he is assigned a finish of 30th and $17.5 million less (last place here pays $500,000).

Zalatoris, who had a pair of runner-up finishes at the U.S. Open and PGA Championship, was coming off his first PGA Tour victory when the back injury struck. The week after winning the initial playoff event, the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, he was on the third of the third round of the BMW Championship, just four strokes off the lead, when his back went out after a shot. He played the next hole, but then withdrew from the event in hopes he could get right for East Lake.