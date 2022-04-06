Wednesday at the Masters: Tom Watson set to join honorary starters

Quote of the day

“(Tiger Woods) looked the exact same, maybe a little better, a little sharper. J.T. (Justin Thomas) was way better too. We flew in on Monday and laughed a lot; today, they were pretty serious. They’re ready to roll and they’re ready to go tomorrow.” Fred Couples on Woods and Thomas playing the back nine in a practice round Wednesday

Rembering

Ridley used part of his opening remarks at Wednesday’s press conference to acknowledge the deaths of two golfers connected to Augusta National.

Bob Goalby, the 1968 champion, died in January. “Bob had a passion for golf and a love for the Masters that were evident each time he put on his green jacket,” Ridley said. “His presence was missed last night at the Champions Dinner, but we always will remember him, not only his triumph here, but also his sportsmanship, his humility and, most importantly, his friendship.:

Lee Elder, the first Black to compete in the Masters, died last November. His death came seven months after he served as an honorary starter for last year’s Masters. “It is a moment we will treasure forever. Lee exemplified talent, determination and selfless commitment to paving the way for others,” Ridley said.

Did you know?

There have been five wire-to-wire winners in Masters history. They were:

Craig Wood, 1941

Arnold Palmer, 1960

Jack Nicklaus, 1972

Raymond Floyd, 1976

Jordan Spieth, 2015

When Tiger Woods won by 12 strokes in 1997, the largest margin of victory in Masters history, John Huston was the first-round leader after a 67. Woods was three strokes back following a 70.

Weather

Any rain that may impact the Masters should be over before the first round begins on Thursday. The Augusta forecast calls for a chance of rain until 8 a.m. Following the ceremonial tee shots, the first group is scheduled to begin play at 8 a.m.

Here is the forecast for the week.

Thursday: A 40% chance for early morning showers and thunderstorms through 8 a.m. Then becoming mostly sunny and breezy. Low: 62, High: 74.

Friday: Morning sunshine, then partly cloudy, windy and cooler. 20% chance for a few, light showers during the afternoon. Low: 45, High: 68.

Saturday: Morning sunshine. Partly cloudy, breezy and cool in the afternoon. Low: 40, High: 60.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer after a cold start. Low: 37, High: 72.

TV schedule

Thursday: Round 1: 3-7:30 p.m., ESPN

Friday: Round 2: 3-7:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday: Round 3: 3-7:30 p.m., CBS

Sunday: Round 4: 2-7 p.m., CBS