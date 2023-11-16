Venue damage could delay start of TGL season

Credit: Photo provided

Credit: Photo provided

Golf
By
2 minutes ago
X

The start of the TGL, the simulator golf league founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, could be delayed following damage to the air-supported dome at the venue in Florida.

The league, which features the Arthur Blank-owned Atlanta Drive GC, was scheduled to start on Jan. 9.

“At this time, while we assess the damage, it is too early to determine the impact on our timelines,” TGL said in a statement.

The damage to the SoFi Center was caused by an overnight power outage as the area has been hit by heavy rains. No injuries were reported.

The So-Fi Center is located on the campus of Palm Beach State College.

The Atlanta Drive team consists of Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel and Lucas Glover.

About the Author

Follow Chris Vivlamore on twitter

Chris Vivlamore is the sports editor at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has served as reporter and editor at the AJC since 2003.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Judge orders protection of some evidence in Trump election case1h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

BREAKING
Atlanta will host 2025 MLB All-Star game
1h ago

Credit: Jefferson High School Football

3rd suspect arrested in 2022 deadly shooting of Jefferson High football player
32m ago

$3M lawsuit filed after girl stabbed 14 times at Henry County middle school
37m ago

$3M lawsuit filed after girl stabbed 14 times at Henry County middle school
37m ago

Customers at Gwinnett restaurant potentially exposed to hepatitis A
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Renovation of East Lake Golf Club well underway
Atlanta Drive GC: Name, logo revealed for indoor golf league team
Smooth sailing for Viktor Hovland at Tour Championship
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Meet the lawyer who acknowledged leaking Trump trial videos in Georgia
18h ago
Recipes: Healthier versions of traditional Thanksgiving favorites
Go behind the scenes with the turkey emergency crew
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top