Venue damage could delay start of TGL season

The start of the TGL, the simulator golf league founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, could be delayed following damage to the air-supported dome at the venue in Florida.

The league, which features the Arthur Blank-owned Atlanta Drive GC, was scheduled to start on Jan. 9.

“At this time, while we assess the damage, it is too early to determine the impact on our timelines,” TGL said in a statement.