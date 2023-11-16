Venue damage could delay start of TGL season

The start of the TGL, the simulator golf league founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, could be delayed following damage to the air-supported dome at the venue in Florida.
The league, which features the Arthur Blank-owned Atlanta Drive GC, was scheduled to start on Jan. 9.
“At this time, while we assess the damage, it is too early to determine the impact on our timelines,” TGL said in a statement.
The damage to the SoFi Center was caused by an overnight power outage as the area has been hit by heavy rains. No injuries were reported.
The So-Fi Center is located on the campus of Palm Beach State College.
The Atlanta Drive team consists of Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel and Lucas Glover.
About the Author
Credit: Jefferson High School Football