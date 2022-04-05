Tuesday at the Masters: Rahm not frustrated after dropping from No. 1

“This is the beauty of the game we live in now. Anyone can be No. 1 at any point. I was able to be it for quite a bit, and hoping I can get it back.”

Featured pairings

Here are five must-see pairings for the first and second rounds of the Masters:

10:34 a.m. Thursday/1:41 p.m. Friday: Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen, Joaquin Niemann

10:45 a.m. Thursday, 1:52 p.m. Friday: Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, James Piot

1:30 p.m. Thursday/10:12 a.m. Friday: Dustin Johnson, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa

1:41 p.m. Thursday/10:23 a.m. Friday: Will Zalatoris, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm

1:52 p.m. Thursday/10:34 a.m. Friday: Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele

2:03 p.m. Thursday/10:45 a.m. Friday: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy

Did you know?

Gary Player has recorded the most total strokes in Masters history with 12,061 through 164 rounds played (also the most). His scoring average was 73.54 in 52 tournaments from 1957-2009.

Jack Nicklaus is second to Player with 11,733 strokes in 163 rounds over 45 tournaments from 1959-2005. His scoring average was 71.98.

Arnold Plamer is third with 11,180 strokes in 150 rounds over 50 tournaments from 1955-2004. His scoring average was 74.53.

Weather

Rain came to Augusta National on Tuesday. A major storm that swept through metro-Atlanta and made its way east caused Augusta National to suspend practice rounds and clear spectators from the course. The gates were closed at 11:03 a.m. and the course was closed at 11:27 a.m. The grounds did not reopen.

According to Augusta National, those with practice round tickets Tuesday are guaranteed the opportunity to purchase the same tickets in 2023.

The forecast for the rest of the week is:

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and warm with a 40% chance for late morning showers. A 70% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon into the evening. Low: 61, High: 82.

Thursday: There will be a 40% chance for early morning showers for Round 1. Then becoming partly cloudy and breezy. Low: 62, High: 73.

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds, windy and cooler. Slight chance of showers. Low: 46, High: 67.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, breezy and cool. Low: 41, High: 63.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer after a cold start. Low: 38, High: 73.

TV schedule

Wednesday: Par-3 contest, 3-5 p.m., ESPN

Thursday: Round 1: 3-7:30 p.m., ESPN

Friday: Round 2: 3-7:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday: Round 3: 3-7:30 p.m., CBS

Sunday: Round 4: 2-7 p.m., CBS