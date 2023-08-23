Trevor Immelman having ‘the most fun’ as lead golf analyst

Trevor Immelman still gets the same nerves he once had standing over a putt to win a golf tournament.

Maybe not like those just before his 2008 Masters victory. Maybe not like those who have a chance to close out a victory at the Tour Championship with its $18 million winner’s prize this week.

But there are anxious moments. Now, they come before he goes on air as the lead golf analyst for CBS Sports.

“In a lot of ways, one of the reasons I like it so much and have had a great time with the broadcast, is it reminds me, in a lot of ways, the way I used to go about playing when I was out of tour,” Immelman told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I get the same feelings that I used to get when I was playing, the same little nervousness and excitement as you about to go on air and you formulate your thoughts in the best way to bring things across. The preparation, I do a lot of prep leading up to tournaments, which was the same way when I was playing.”

CBS will be broadcasting the Tour Championship this week from East Lake Golf Club. It’s the first time the network has aired the finale of the FedEx Cup playoffs. In the past, CBS has aired the first tournament of the playoffs and then stepped aside through the finale. Now, with the entire three-event playoff they have the “complete book” says Immelman.

Immelman joined CBS Sports in December 2019 as a tower analyst. He was named the network’s fifth lead golf analyst following last season, replacing Nick Faldo.

This season has been special for Immelman. He pointed to many dramatic moments on the course when he needed some time to collect himself.

“There are a lot of times during the season when certain things have happened and I kind of sit back for a quick second and kind of take stock of exactly where I am and it’s like pinch yourself kind of stuff,” Immelman said.

Immelman is a student of his new game. He said he watches broadcasts from across all sports to learn from other analysts – Tony Romo on the NFL, John McEnroe and Jim Courier in tennis and Formula One where two commercial-free hours often have to be filled. He sits next to Jim Nantz in the booth calling the golf action.

While his golf career was focused on individual performance, save for competitions like the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup, Immelman is enjoying being part of a team these days.

“From my standpoint, I’ve had an amazing time,” Immelman said “It’s probably been the most fun I’ve ever had in my career, if I was being very honest with you, even going back to playing. I’ve always thoroughly enjoyed the opportunities I’ve had to be a part of a team. Now, I have that every week when we cover golf. There is something about working with a bunch of people to try to collaborate for a common goal, in this case putting out the best product we possibly can and to represent the PGA Tour the best way possible and all these players the best way possible. Then, most importantly, is to entertain the fans, be honest, let them know exactly what you’re thinking, be yourself.”

Immelman, from South Africa, spent two decades as a professional golfer. He won 11 times worldwide, including that coveted Masters title. He was a player on two Presidents Cup teams for the Internationals. He was vice captain at last year’s Presidents Cup.

Immelman has found broadcasting to be an outlet for his competitive nature that often goes empty when an professional athlete retires.

“It’s a tricky time for athletes when they either retire or realize they aren’t quite good enough anymore,” Immelman said. “The interesting thing with athlete is that your mind is always willing and your mind always thinks it can get it done, but sometimes your body is just not able anymore. It can create a lot of internal conflict for a lot of people.

“In my case, I feel very fortunate to have found a nice play to land where I can still have that competitive outlet. I can still get the nerves and adrenalin during shows, which is the same as competing. I can still put the knowledge that I have accrued, two decades as a professional golfer to use and try to make it fun and entertaining for all of our viewers.”