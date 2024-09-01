Golf

Tour Championship final round pairings and tee times

Scottie Scheffler hits his tee shot on the ninth hole during the third round of the Tour Championship golf tournament, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Scottie Scheffler hits his tee shot on the ninth hole during the third round of the Tour Championship golf tournament, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)
By AJC Sports
15 minutes ago

Here are the pairings and tee times for the final round of the 2024 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club on Sunday.

10:21 a.m.: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tom Hoge

10:32 a.m.: Chris Kirk, Billy Horschel

10:43 a.m.: Aaron Rai , Robert MacIntyre

10:54 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Akshay Bhatia

11:05 a.m.: Tony Finau, Sepp Straka

11:21 a.m.: Byeong Hun An, Tommy Fleetwood

11:32 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Matthieu Pavon

11:43 a.m.: Taylor Pendrith, Justin Thomas

11:54 a.m.: Viktor Hovland, Russell Henley

12:05 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg

12:21 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im

12:32 p.m.: Sam Burns, Shane Lowry

12:43 p.m.: Wyndham Clark, Adam Scott

12:54 p.m.: Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

