Tour Championship final round pairings and tee times

Here are the pairings and tee times for the final round of the 2024 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club on Sunday.
10:21 a.m.: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tom Hoge
10:32 a.m.: Chris Kirk, Billy Horschel
10:43 a.m.: Aaron Rai , Robert MacIntyre
10:54 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Akshay Bhatia
11:05 a.m.: Tony Finau, Sepp Straka
11:21 a.m.: Byeong Hun An, Tommy Fleetwood
11:32 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Matthieu Pavon
11:43 a.m.: Taylor Pendrith, Justin Thomas
11:54 a.m.: Viktor Hovland, Russell Henley
12:05 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg
12:21 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im
12:32 p.m.: Sam Burns, Shane Lowry
12:43 p.m.: Wyndham Clark, Adam Scott
12:54 p.m.: Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele
