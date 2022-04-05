BreakingNews
Tiger Woods says he intends to play the Masters
ajc logo
X

Tiger Woods says he intends to play the Masters

Golf
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
59 minutes ago

AUGUSTA -- Tiger Woods intends to give it a go.

“As of right now, I feel like I am going to play,” Woods said Tuesday about playing the Masters.

Woods said Tuesday that he will make a final decision after he plays nine more practice holes and then sees how he recovers. But as of now, it looks like the quest for a sixth green jacket is on.

It’s a remarkable turn of events from just a few weeks ago when it appeared the five-time Masters champion would not be able to compete following a car accident 14 months ago. Woods has said he nearly lost his right leg following the accident in California when Woods was speeding on his way to an event.

Woods played several practice rounds recently at Augusta Nationl, including nine holes on Monday. He spent Tuesday morning on the range hitting drives and chips before his media session when he announced his decision.

RETURN FOR UPDATES

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Early look at the Masters: Times are changing with Dude Perfect at Augusta
5h ago
Tiger Watch has returned just as fans once again descend on Augusta National
18h ago
Bryson DeChambeau - at 80% - will try to win the Masters
18h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top