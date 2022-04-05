Tiger Woods says he intends to play the Masters

AUGUSTA -- Tiger Woods intends to give it a go.
“As of right now, I feel like I am going to play,” Woods said Tuesday about playing the Masters.
Woods said Tuesday that he will make a final decision after he plays nine more practice holes and then sees how he recovers. But as of now, it looks like the quest for a sixth green jacket is on.
It’s a remarkable turn of events from just a few weeks ago when it appeared the five-time Masters champion would not be able to compete following a car accident 14 months ago. Woods has said he nearly lost his right leg following the accident in California when Woods was speeding on his way to an event.
Woods played several practice rounds recently at Augusta Nationl, including nine holes on Monday. He spent Tuesday morning on the range hitting drives and chips before his media session when he announced his decision.
