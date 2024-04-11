BreakingNews
BREAKING: Mayor Dickens announces locations of new MARTA stations
Golf

Thursday at the Masters: What you need to know

A Masters pin flag is shown on the 16th hole during the practice round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Monday, April 8, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)

A Masters pin flag is shown on the 16th hole during the practice round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Monday, April 8, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)
By AJC Sports
15 minutes ago

A quick look at Thursday at the Masters.

They said it

“It was kind of a bummer having to set an alarm for 5 (a.m.), then set an alarm for 6, then set an alarm for 7.” – Jake Knapp on the weather delay. His original tee time was the first, 8 a.m., and he ended up going off at 10:30 a.m.

Lighter moment

Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson hit their ceremonial tee shots to start the Masters on Thursday as they have for the last three years, albeit a little late. A passing thunderstorm delayed the official two hours.

Afterward, the legendary golfers held an extended interview session with reporters when Nicklaus fielded an obscure question. What happens to the golf balls after the ceremonial tee shots? The six-time Masters champion said, “I believe they collect them and put them in a case here.”

After a perfectly timed pause for comedic effect, the 84-year-old Nicklaus added, “they certainly weren’t damaged.”

For the record, the balls are collected, signed and stored at Augusta National.

Shot(s) of the day

Bryson DeChambeau went 2-under through Amen Corner – a move that got him to 4-under for the tournament and in second place at the time. He made a 17-foot birdie putt on No. 12 and a 10-foot birdie putt on No. 13.

Did you know?

This is the 10th anniversary of Bubba Watson winning his second Masters in three years in 2014. He became the 17th multiple winner.

By the numbers

5 – The number of wire-to-wire winners at the Masters. They were Craig Wood (1934), Arnold Palmer (1960), Jack Nicklaus (1972), Raymond Floyd (1976) and Jordan Spieth (2015).

Updated weather

Friday: Mostly sunny and windy. Noticeably less humid. Low: 54F, High: 73F

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm. Low: 49F, High: 78F

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 54F, High: 84F

TV

Friday: Round 2 coverage: 3-7 p.m., ESPN

Saturday: Round 3 coverage: 3-7 p.m., CBS

Sunday: Round 4 coverage: 2-7 p.m., CBS

