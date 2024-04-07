The 2024 Masters: What you need to know

Course changes

There is only one change to Augusta National for the 2024 Masters. A new tee box at the par-5 second hole adds an additional 10 yards and was moved slightly to the left. It should bring the right fairway bunker more into play. The hole now measures 585 yards. No. 2, known as Pink Dogwood, typically plays as the easiest hole during the Masters. Last year, it had a scoring average of 4.637.

Weather

Monday: Sunny, low of 48 degrees, high of 80 degrees

Tuesday: Cloudy, low of 57 degrees, high of 72 degrees

Wednesday: Cloudy, low of 60 degrees, high of 79 degrees

Thursday: Chance of rain 55%, low of 62 degrees, high of 75 degrees

Friday: Sunny, low of 54 degrees, high of 72 degrees

Saturday: Sunny, low of 49 degrees, high of 72 degrees

Sunday: Partly sunny, low of 55 degrees, high of 84 degrees

How to watch

Tuesday

*Practice round coverage, Noon-2 p.m., ESPN+

Wednesday

*Practice round coverage, 10 a.m.- Noon, ESPN+

*Par 3 contest, Noon-3 p.m., ESPN+

*Par 3 contest, 3-5 p.m., ESPN

Thursday

*Honorary Starters: 8:15 a.m., Masters.com/Masters App

*Featured groups: 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App

*Amen Corner live: 10:45 a.m.-6:00 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App

*Nos. 4, 5 and 6 live: 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App

*Nos. 15 and 16 live: 11:45 a.m.-7:00 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App

*Round 1 coverage: 3-7 p.m., ESPN

Friday

*Featured groups: 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App

*Amen Corner live: 10:45 a.m.-6:00 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App

*Nos. 4, 5 and 6 live: 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App

*Nos. 15 and 16 live: 11:45 a.m.-7:00 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App

*Round 2 coverage: 3-7 p.m., ESPN

Saturday

*Featured groups: 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App

*Amen Corner live: 11:45 a.m.-6:00 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App

*Nos. 4, 5 and 6 live: 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App

*Nos. 15 and 16 live: 12:30-7 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App

*Round 3 coverage: 3-7 p.m., CBS

Sunday

*Featured groups: 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App

*Amen Corner live: 11:45 a.m.-6:00 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App

*Nos. 4, 5 and 6 live: 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App

*Nos. 15 and 16 live: 12:30-6:30 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App

*Green Jacket ceremony: 7-7:15 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App

*Round 4 coverage: 2-7 p.m., CBS