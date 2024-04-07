The 2024 Masters: What you need to know

Here is a quick look at the 2024 Masters, which begins with practice rounds on Monday and four days of competition beginning Thursday.
The field
There are currently 88 players in the field. One more could be added as the winner of this week’s Valero Texas Open will qualify. The field includes 13 LIV golfers. There are five amateurs, including Georgia Tech’s Christo Lamprecht. Including four of the amateurs, 19 players will be competing in their first Masters.
Course changes
There is only one change to Augusta National for the 2024 Masters. A new tee box at the par-5 second hole adds an additional 10 yards and was moved slightly to the left. It should bring the right fairway bunker more into play. The hole now measures 585 yards. No. 2, known as Pink Dogwood, typically plays as the easiest hole during the Masters. Last year, it had a scoring average of 4.637.
Weather
Monday: Sunny, low of 48 degrees, high of 80 degrees
Tuesday: Cloudy, low of 57 degrees, high of 72 degrees
Wednesday: Cloudy, low of 60 degrees, high of 79 degrees
Thursday: Chance of rain 55%, low of 62 degrees, high of 75 degrees
Friday: Sunny, low of 54 degrees, high of 72 degrees
Saturday: Sunny, low of 49 degrees, high of 72 degrees
Sunday: Partly sunny, low of 55 degrees, high of 84 degrees
How to watch
Tuesday
*Practice round coverage, Noon-2 p.m., ESPN+
Wednesday
*Practice round coverage, 10 a.m.- Noon, ESPN+
*Par 3 contest, Noon-3 p.m., ESPN+
*Par 3 contest, 3-5 p.m., ESPN
Thursday
*Honorary Starters: 8:15 a.m., Masters.com/Masters App
*Featured groups: 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App
*Amen Corner live: 10:45 a.m.-6:00 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App
*Nos. 4, 5 and 6 live: 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App
*Nos. 15 and 16 live: 11:45 a.m.-7:00 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App
*Round 1 coverage: 3-7 p.m., ESPN
Friday
*Featured groups: 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App
*Amen Corner live: 10:45 a.m.-6:00 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App
*Nos. 4, 5 and 6 live: 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App
*Nos. 15 and 16 live: 11:45 a.m.-7:00 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App
*Round 2 coverage: 3-7 p.m., ESPN
Saturday
*Featured groups: 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App
*Amen Corner live: 11:45 a.m.-6:00 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App
*Nos. 4, 5 and 6 live: 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App
*Nos. 15 and 16 live: 12:30-7 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App
*Round 3 coverage: 3-7 p.m., CBS
Sunday
*Featured groups: 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App
*Amen Corner live: 11:45 a.m.-6:00 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App
*Nos. 4, 5 and 6 live: 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App
*Nos. 15 and 16 live: 12:30-6:30 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App
*Green Jacket ceremony: 7-7:15 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App
*Round 4 coverage: 2-7 p.m., CBS
About the Author
Credit: Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution