» Sunday at the Masters: This close to a double-eagle

AUGUSTA — A quick look at Sunday at the Masters:
Shot of the day
Nothing like a tap-in for eagle. Or the roar of the crowd when an approach shot on a par 5 ends up 2 inches from the cup.
Harry Higgs nearly pulled off a double-eagle at No. 2 on Sunday. His approach shot from 226 yards hit the green and caught the downslope to the back pin. The ball appeared destined for the cup 2 feet out but ended up just curling away at the last moment.
Higgs almost got the second-ever double-eagle at No. 2 in Masters history. Louis Oosthuizen holed out from 253 yards with a 4-iron in the final round in 2012. It was one of four double-eagles in tournament history, with one on each par 5.
What a start
M.W. Lee had the fast start of the day, shooting 6 under par on the front nine for a 30. Lee started at 4 over par and was 2 under par when making the turn. He was in a four-way tie for fourth place after completing the front, just as the final pairing of Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Smith was starting the final round.
It didn’t last. Lee bogeyed the first holes of the back nine to shoot a 40 on the back nine and total 2 over for the tournament. Well, it was fun while it lasted.
Quote of the day
“Memory, gosh. Truthfully, it’s the inspiration of Tiger. Tiger – forget score. I don’t care. He might not say that to the media but forget score, right? It’s pretty inspirational. Ten-year anniversary of my win, but watching him walk, gosh, I cry on a paper cut. For him to be able to walk and make the cut is pretty spectacular.” – Bubba Watson on his biggest memory from this Masters
“Well, the chances are really good because there’s only one bloke in front of him,” Adam Scott on chances of Cameron Smith winning the Masters.
Did you know?
There have been 17 Masters decided in a playoff, 11 by sudden death, five in an 18-hole playoff and one in a 36-hole playoff.
Nick Faldo won two straight Masters in sudden death, defeating Scott Hoch in 1989 and Raymond Floyd in 1990. He is the only champion to win multiple times by playoff. Ben Hogan is the only player to lose multiple times by playoff, falling to Byron Nelson in 1942 and Sam Snead in 1954.
The playoff winners were:
Sudden death
1979: Fuzzy Zoeller
1982: Craig Stadler
1987: Larry Mize
1989: Nick Faldo
1990: Nick Faldo
2003: Mike Weir
2005: Tiger Woods
2009: Angel Cabrera
2012: Bubba Watson
2013: Adam Scott
2017: Sergio Garcia
18-hole
1942: Byron Nelson
1954: Sam Snead
1962: Arnold Palmer
1966: Jack Nicklaus
1970: Billy Casper
36-hole
1935: Gene Sarazan
