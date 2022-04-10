» Sunday at the Masters: This close to a double-eagle

What a start

M.W. Lee had the fast start of the day, shooting 6 under par on the front nine for a 30. Lee started at 4 over par and was 2 under par when making the turn. He was in a four-way tie for fourth place after completing the front, just as the final pairing of Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Smith was starting the final round.

It didn’t last. Lee bogeyed the first holes of the back nine to shoot a 40 on the back nine and total 2 over for the tournament. Well, it was fun while it lasted.

Quote of the day

“Memory, gosh. Truthfully, it’s the inspiration of Tiger. Tiger – forget score. I don’t care. He might not say that to the media but forget score, right? It’s pretty inspirational. Ten-year anniversary of my win, but watching him walk, gosh, I cry on a paper cut. For him to be able to walk and make the cut is pretty spectacular.” – Bubba Watson on his biggest memory from this Masters

“Well, the chances are really good because there’s only one bloke in front of him,” Adam Scott on chances of Cameron Smith winning the Masters.

Did you know?

There have been 17 Masters decided in a playoff, 11 by sudden death, five in an 18-hole playoff and one in a 36-hole playoff.

Nick Faldo won two straight Masters in sudden death, defeating Scott Hoch in 1989 and Raymond Floyd in 1990. He is the only champion to win multiple times by playoff. Ben Hogan is the only player to lose multiple times by playoff, falling to Byron Nelson in 1942 and Sam Snead in 1954.

The playoff winners were:

Sudden death

1979: Fuzzy Zoeller

1982: Craig Stadler

1987: Larry Mize

1989: Nick Faldo

1990: Nick Faldo

2003: Mike Weir

2005: Tiger Woods

2009: Angel Cabrera

2012: Bubba Watson

2013: Adam Scott

2017: Sergio Garcia

18-hole

1942: Byron Nelson

1954: Sam Snead

1962: Arnold Palmer

1966: Jack Nicklaus

1970: Billy Casper

36-hole

1935: Gene Sarazan