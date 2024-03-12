Stewart Cink to host Mitsubishi Electric Classic at TPC-Sugarloaf

Stewart Cink will be the tournament host for the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, the PGA Champions Tour event held at TPC-Sugarloaf in April.

In addition, the Mitsubishi Electric Classic has a new presenting sponsor. Vensure Employer Solutions will be the presenting sponsor after agreeing to a multi-year deal.

As host, Cink will serve as an ambassador for the event on tour and in the community with his wife, Lisa. Georgia Tech’s Cink, an eight-time winner on the PGA Tour and the 2009 British Open winner, is entering his first full season on the Champions Tour.