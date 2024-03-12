Exclusive
Golf

Stewart Cink to host Mitsubishi Electric Classic at TPC-Sugarloaf

Lisa Cink caddies for her husband, golfer Stewart Cink, during a practice round for the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines on Jan. 23, 2024, in San Diego.

By AJC Sports
31 minutes ago

Stewart Cink will be the tournament host for the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, the PGA Champions Tour event held at TPC-Sugarloaf in April.

In addition, the Mitsubishi Electric Classic has a new presenting sponsor. Vensure Employer Solutions will be the presenting sponsor after agreeing to a multi-year deal.

As host, Cink will serve as an ambassador for the event on tour and in the community with his wife, Lisa. Georgia Tech’s Cink, an eight-time winner on the PGA Tour and the 2009 British Open winner, is entering his first full season on the Champions Tour.

“The Atlanta area has been my home since I arrived as a freshman at Georgia Tech in 1991. My wife Lisa and I are honored to have the opportunity to serve as hosts of an event that has such a positive impact on the community,” Cink said in a statement. “The Mitsubishi Electric Classic presented by Vensure is one of the premier stops on the PGA Tour Champions schedule, and I look forward to welcoming some of the world’s best players to TPC-Sugarloaf in April.”

The tournament will be held April 26-28.

