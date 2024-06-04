Stewart Cink, Kevin Kisner to serve as Presidents Cup assistants

“I am excited to announce Stewart, Justin and Kevin as my captain’s assistants for the 2024 Presidents Cup in Montreal,” Furyk said in a statement. “The three of them have a tremendous history with this event, but more importantly, they will be trusted voices in the team room and on the course for our guys. I look forward to working with them closely as we build a 12-man U.S. Team that is ready to compete at Royal Montreal this fall.”

Cink, who played at Georgia Tech, is an eight-time PGA Tour winner and won the British Open. He has appeared in four Presidents Cups (2000, 2005, 2007, 2009), compiling a 9-7-2 record in four U.S. Team victories, including a 4-0-0 performance in his debut in 2000. The only time Cink and Furyk were paired together in Presidents Cup competition was in 2007 at Royal Montreal, where they notched a 2-up victory over Angel Cabrera and K.J. Choi during Saturday’s fourball matches. The 51-year-old will be making his first appearance as a captain’s assistant in 2024.

“Jim is a longtime friend, and it’s an honor to be named as a captain’s assistant for the 2024 Presidents Cup. This event has meant so much to my career, and it’s a thrill to get to return to Montreal, where I have such great memories from 2007,” Cink said in a statement.

Kisner, who played at Georgia, also will be making his debut as a captain’s assistant in 2024 after competing for the U.S. Team in 2017 and 2022. The four-time PGA Tour winner owns a 2-2-3 career record in Presidents Cup competition. Kisner, 40, has a reputation as a top match-play competitor, winning the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in 2019 and finishing runner-up in 2018 and 2022.

“Match play is my favorite format in golf and I’m looking forward to adding some expertise and insight to our team room as we lead an incredible contingent of players into Montreal,” Kisner said in a statement. “Jim is someone I’ve looked up to throughout my career and is naturally just a great leader, so it was a thrill when he called and asked me to serve as a captain’s assistant this fall.”