Starting times for Round 1 of Tour Championship

Here are the starting times for the opening round of the Tour Championship on Friday.
Noon: Cameron Champ, Billy Horschel
12:10 p.m.: Viktor Hovland, Mackenzie Hughes
12:20 p.m.: Marc Leishman, Cameron Smith
12:30 p.m.: Ryan Palmer, Kevin Na
12:40 p.m.: Kevin Kisner, Abraham Ancer
12:50 p.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Tony Finau
1 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann
1:10 p.m.: Sebastian Munoz, Lanto Griffin
1:20 p.m.: Patrick Reed Houston, Xander Schauffele
1:30 p.m.: Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy
1:40 p.m.: Sungjae Im, Hideki Matsuyama
1:50 p.m.: Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau
2 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Daniel Berger
2:10 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson
2:20 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm Scottsdale
Approximate starting/finishing times
Saturday: Noon-2:20 p.m. / 6 p.m.
Sunday: 1-3:20 p.m. / 7 p.m.
Monday: Noon-2:20 p.m. / 6 p.m.