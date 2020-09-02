X

Starting times for Round 1 of Tour Championship

090120 Atlanta: Sungjae Im practices his putting at the clubhouse green for the season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 in Atlanta. An event that featured the rousing moment of a huge gallery overrunning the fairway to trail Tiger Woods up No. 18 during his 2018 victory will host the PGA Tour’s top 30 in FedEx Cup points on a vacant course. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”
090120 Atlanta: Sungjae Im practices his putting at the clubhouse green for the season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 in Atlanta. An event that featured the rousing moment of a huge gallery overrunning the fairway to trail Tiger Woods up No. 18 during his 2018 victory will host the PGA Tour’s top 30 in FedEx Cup points on a vacant course. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Golf | 2 hours ago

Here are the starting times for the opening round of the Tour Championship on Friday.

Noon: Cameron Champ, Billy Horschel

12:10 p.m.: Viktor Hovland, Mackenzie Hughes

12:20 p.m.: Marc Leishman, Cameron Smith

12:30 p.m.: Ryan Palmer, Kevin Na

12:40 p.m.: Kevin Kisner, Abraham Ancer

12:50 p.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Tony Finau

1 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann

1:10 p.m.: Sebastian Munoz, Lanto Griffin

1:20 p.m.: Patrick Reed Houston, Xander Schauffele

1:30 p.m.: Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy

1:40 p.m.: Sungjae Im, Hideki Matsuyama

1:50 p.m.: Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau

2 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Daniel Berger

2:10 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson

2:20 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm Scottsdale

Approximate starting/finishing times

Saturday: Noon-2:20 p.m. / 6 p.m.

Sunday: 1-3:20 p.m. / 7 p.m.

Monday: Noon-2:20 p.m. / 6 p.m.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.