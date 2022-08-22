Scottie Scheffler starts Tour Championship with two-shot lead

The field of 30 golfers will begin play on Thursday with Scottie Scheffler, the defending Master champion, holding a two-shot lead.

Four players - Scott Stallings, Adam Scott, K.H. Lee and Aaron Wise - all moved into the top 30 with their performance during the FedEx Cup playoffs, including the BMW Championship over the weekend. Scott moved from 82nd to 46th to 29th during the playoffs, saving a par on No. 18 Sunday to clinch his spot at the Tour Championship.