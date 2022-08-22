Scottie Scheffler starts Tour Championship with two-shot lead

The field is set for the Tour Championship, which will be held this week at East Lake Golf Club.
The field of 30 golfers will begin play on Thursday with Scottie Scheffler, the defending Master champion, holding a two-shot lead.
Four players - Scott Stallings, Adam Scott, K.H. Lee and Aaron Wise - all moved into the top 30 with their performance during the FedEx Cup playoffs, including the BMW Championship over the weekend. Scott moved from 82nd to 46th to 29th during the playoffs, saving a par on No. 18 Sunday to clinch his spot at the Tour Championship.
Here’s the list of players and where they stand when they tee off for Thursday’s opening round:
1. Scottie Scheffler: 10-under par
2. Patrick Cantlay: 8 under
3. Will Zalatoris: 7 under
4. Xander Schauffele: 6 under
5. Sam Burns: 5 under
6. Cameron Smith: 4 under
7. Rory McIlroy: 4 under
8. Tony Finau: 4 under
9. Sepp Straka: 4 under
10. Sungjae Im: 4 under
11. Jon Rahm: 3 under
12. Scott Stallings: 3 under
13. Justin Thomas: 3 under
14. Cameron Young: 3 under
15. Matt Fitzpatrick: 3 under
16. Max Homa: 2 under
17. Hideki Matsuyama: 2 under
18. Jordan Spieth: 2 under
19. Joaquin Niemann: 2 under
20. Viktor Hovland: 2 under
21. Collin Morikawa: 1 under
22. Billy Horschel: 1 under
23. Tom Hoge: 1 under
24. Corey Conners: 1 under
25. Brian Harman: 1 under
26. K.H. Lee: Even
27. J.T. Poston: Even
28. Sahith Theegala: Even
29. Adam Scott: Even
30. Aaron Wise: Even
About the Author