Scottie Scheffler starts Tour Championship with two-shot lead

Scottie Scheffler watches his drive on the 17th hole during the third round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Wilmington Country Club, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
59 minutes ago

The field is set for the Tour Championship, which will be held this week at East Lake Golf Club.

The field of 30 golfers will begin play on Thursday with Scottie Scheffler, the defending Master champion, holding a two-shot lead.

Four players - Scott Stallings, Adam Scott, K.H. Lee and Aaron Wise - all moved into the top 30 with their performance during the FedEx Cup playoffs, including the BMW Championship over the weekend. Scott moved from 82nd to 46th to 29th during the playoffs, saving a par on No. 18 Sunday to clinch his spot at the Tour Championship.

Here’s the list of players and where they stand when they tee off for Thursday’s opening round:

1. Scottie Scheffler: 10-under par

2. Patrick Cantlay: 8 under

3. Will Zalatoris: 7 under

4. Xander Schauffele: 6 under

5. Sam Burns: 5 under

6. Cameron Smith: 4 under

7. Rory McIlroy: 4 under

8. Tony Finau: 4 under

9. Sepp Straka: 4 under

10. Sungjae Im: 4 under

11. Jon Rahm: 3 under

12. Scott Stallings: 3 under

13. Justin Thomas: 3 under

14. Cameron Young: 3 under

15. Matt Fitzpatrick: 3 under

16. Max Homa: 2 under

17. Hideki Matsuyama: 2 under

18. Jordan Spieth: 2 under

19. Joaquin Niemann: 2 under

20. Viktor Hovland: 2 under

21. Collin Morikawa: 1 under

22. Billy Horschel: 1 under

23. Tom Hoge: 1 under

24. Corey Conners: 1 under

25. Brian Harman: 1 under

26. K.H. Lee: Even

27. J.T. Poston: Even

28. Sahith Theegala: Even

29. Adam Scott: Even

30. Aaron Wise: Even

Georgia Bulldogs eager to see what Arik Gilbert can do
