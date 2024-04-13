Saturday at the Masters: What you need to know

A quick look at Saturday at the Masters.

They said it

*“You just have to stay positive no matter what. I had a great break on 18. I’ll take that any day of the week.” – Bryson DeChambeau on his up-and-down day, including holing out on the final hole

*“You think? Yeah. There is still a couple spots where if it gusted still some heavy winds. Obviously, a little bit easier, but the golf course is quite firm and fast also, so that’s always going to make things a little more interesting.” – Jon Rahm on whether the playing conditions were better Saturday as opposed to Friday.

*“I think I’m like 50th in the FedEx Cup. I need to get all the events under my belt as I can.” – Rory McIlroy, who will play at Hilton Head next week

Shots of the day

*Scottie Scheffler’s tee shot at the par-4 third went way left and he needed relief from the scoreboard near the green. He found the green with a chip, some 34 feet from the cup. No problem. Scheffler drained the putt for birdie. It moved him to 8-under par for a two-stroke lead at the time.

*There was more to come from Scheffler. After dropping to 4-under par and as much as three strokes off the lead, Scheffler hit the par-5 13th in two. He poured in a 31-foot putt for eagle to bring him back to a tie for the lead. It elicited a hearty fist pumped from Scheffler.

*Bryson DeChambeau had one of the most remarkable birdies you’ll ever see on No. 18. He needed it. His drive went way right into the trees and forced him to punch out back into the fairway. With 77 yards remaining, DeChambeau holed out from the fairway for a birdie. He thrust before arms in the air in celebration. After starting in the final pairing at 6-under and dropping to 2-under after some major back-nine trouble, he finished at 3-under. The hole out got him to 3-under, four strokes off the lead.

*Shane Lowry had an eagle at the par-4 14th as he holed out from 118 yards out. It was the first eagle at the hole in eight years and only the 21st ever. “I knew from the moment you got there, I got a gap,” Lowry said. “It was just a perfect gap. I knew I had a little bit of room to play with on the left. It was one of those, bit of luck, bit of fortune.”

Did you know?

*Tiger Woods had a double-bogey on No. 8 – part of a back-nine run of 6-over in the final four holes. It was the first time Woods has double-bogeyed No. 8 in his Masters career.

*Nick Faldo won the first of his two Masters playoff victories 35 years ago, in 1989, with a 25-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole (No. 11). Scott Hoch missed a two-foot par putt on the first playoff hole.

By the numbers

$3.6 million: Winner’s share of $20 million in prize money at the Masters.

330 yards: The length of Magnolia Lane.

Updated weather

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 54F, High: 84F

TV

Sunday: Round 4 coverage: 2-7 p.m., CBS