Players will get break at Nos. 9 and 15 in Tour Championship

“We’ll see next year if it’s a good fit,” Green said. “If not, that’s OK.”

Aberg missed out

Ludvig Aberg, like all of the golfers this week, is getting his first look at East Lake Golf Club. He has no experience with what the course looked like before the restoration.

But he almost did.

Aberg, who played collegiately at Texas Tech, was supposed to play in the annual East Lake Cup, the college tournament held here each year. He did not get the chance.

“So, the week before, my roommate got COVID, so I was healthy, I was fit, but these contact tracing, whatever they called it back then, so I couldn’t go,” Aberg said Tuesday in advance of the Tour Championship. “I was at home watching it, and I remember that was tough.”

Odds and ends

*Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau will make their eighth consecutive appearances at the Tour Championship, the longest active streak.

*Akshay Bhatia, 22, and Adam Scott, 42, are the youngest and oldest players, respectively, in the field.

*All this week, from Monday to Sunday, every baby born at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital will be gifted a “Lil Champ” onesie, celebrating their birth during the Tour Championship.