Breaking: Murder suspect dead after shooting Atlanta officer, officials say
Golf

Players will get break at Nos. 9 and 15 in Tour Championship

The 15th green is shown during the 2024 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club, on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

The 15th green is shown during the 2024 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club, on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By
1 hour ago

The new greens at East Lake Golf Club are hard and fast.

So, for this year’s Tour Championship, the golfers will get a bit of a break.

According to course architect Andrew Green, the back tee boxes on the par-3 No. 9 and the par-3 No. 15 won’t be used for this tournament. Hole No. 3, with new tee boxes moved to the left, can play at 260 yards. Hole No. 15 is the peninsula green with a back tee that requires a long carry over water at 215 yards.

“We’ll see next year if it’s a good fit,” Green said. “If not, that’s OK.”

Aberg missed out

Ludvig Aberg, like all of the golfers this week, is getting his first look at East Lake Golf Club. He has no experience with what the course looked like before the restoration.

But he almost did.

Aberg, who played collegiately at Texas Tech, was supposed to play in the annual East Lake Cup, the college tournament held here each year. He did not get the chance.

“So, the week before, my roommate got COVID, so I was healthy, I was fit, but these contact tracing, whatever they called it back then, so I couldn’t go,” Aberg said Tuesday in advance of the Tour Championship. “I was at home watching it, and I remember that was tough.”

Odds and ends

*Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau will make their eighth consecutive appearances at the Tour Championship, the longest active streak.

*Akshay Bhatia, 22, and Adam Scott, 42, are the youngest and oldest players, respectively, in the field.

*All this week, from Monday to Sunday, every baby born at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital will be gifted a “Lil Champ” onesie, celebrating their birth during the Tour Championship.

About the Author

Follow Chris Vivlamore on twitter

Chris Vivlamore is the sports editor at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has served as reporter and editor at the AJC since 2003.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Fewer trees, more fairway: A look at the changes to East Lake Golf Club
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Q&A: ‘Time’ was biggest challenge facing East Lake Golf Club architect1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

One big-time East Lake member gives rebuild two thumbs up
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Scottie Scheffler and PGA Tour's best players face a new course in mile-high Castle Pines
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Q&A: ‘Time’ was biggest challenge facing East Lake Golf Club architect1h ago
Can you blame him? In his heart, Viktor Hovland likes the old East Lake
After five years, the ‘silly’ scoring system of Tour Championship remains
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Whiplash in Gwinnett, Cobb as new immigration law takes effect
Two workers killed at Delta maintenance facility near Hartsfield-Jackson1h ago
Few surprises expected as Falcons cut down to 53-man roster Tuesday