Photo of the week: Capturing Jon Rahm’s Masters win

Therefore, we try to get as many different angles as possible. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution had two photographers (and a photo editor) at the Masters all week. The AJC had a shooting position in the back, staffed by Hyosub Shin, and on the right, staffed by me. No one was in the favored position on the left. I was certainly hoping that Rahm would not turn to the left after winning because we did not have that angle covered.

What happened was the best-case scenario for me. Rahm’s par putt was facing my photo position on the right. When I was preparing to photograph his final putt, I made sure to shoot it to include Rahm’s whole body and plenty of the crowd behind him.

This was my ninth Masters and I’ve never seen a golfer celebrate quite like this. After Rahm made his putt, he dropped his putter, lifted his hands in the air and then he turned to the sky and gave a yell. At the same time the crowd behind him reacted in celebration.

The combination of the golfer and the crowd reacting at the same time makes this photograph my favorite image from the week. And to me this is what the 18th green on Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club is all about.