PGA Tour Championship returns to last week of August in 2022

The run-up to 16th FedEx Cup title will conclude at the PGA Tour Championship from Aug. 25-Aug. 28, 2022, at East Lake Country Club, the Tour announced Tuesday when it unveiled its 2022 schedule.
“We feel strongly the final week of August is a more beneficial position on the calendar for our fans, partners, volunteers and all those associated with the Tour Championship,” executive director Allison Fillmore said in a statement.
The top 30 points leaders will return to East Lake for the 2021 weekend of Labor Day (Sept. 2-5). The coronavirus pandemic forced a change in scheduling the past two seasons.
The playoffs events leading up to the 2022 finale will be:
- Aug. 11-14: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Memphis, Tenn.
- Aug. 18-21: BMW Championship, Wilmington, Del.
All events will be broadcast on NBC as part of a new annual rotation with CBS.