PGA Tour Championship returns to last week of August in 2022

Dustin Johnson (right) and Jon Rahm (left) putt on the 11th green during the second round of the Tour Championship Saturday, Sept. 2, 2020, at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
Golf
By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago

The run-up to 16th FedEx Cup title will conclude at the PGA Tour Championship from Aug. 25-Aug. 28, 2022, at East Lake Country Club, the Tour announced Tuesday when it unveiled its 2022 schedule.

“We feel strongly the final week of August is a more beneficial position on the calendar for our fans, partners, volunteers and all those associated with the Tour Championship,” executive director Allison Fillmore said in a statement.

The top 30 points leaders will return to East Lake for the 2021 weekend of Labor Day (Sept. 2-5). The coronavirus pandemic forced a change in scheduling the past two seasons.

The playoffs events leading up to the 2022 finale will be:

  • Aug. 11-14: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Memphis, Tenn.
  • Aug. 18-21: BMW Championship, Wilmington, Del.

All events will be broadcast on NBC as part of a new annual rotation with CBS.

