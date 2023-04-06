One hole, one broken club for Sandy Lyle

“Yeah, I mean, a helluva 5 really. Looked like it could be a 6, could be whatever. Making 5 there was quite a nice help.”

Na withdraws

Because of illness, Kevin Na withdrew from the Masters after completing nine holes of his first round. He was 4 over.

Na was paired with Mike Weir in the first tee time of day at 8 a.m. Weir had to play the rest of the first round alone. He finished his round four holes ahead of the group behind him.

“I can’t remember the last time played as a single,” Weir said after he shot an even round of 72. “I’m sure at some point in my career I probably did, but I am struggling to find my memory bank where it was. So that was a strange back nine.”

Zalatoris withdraws

Because of a back injury, Will Zalatoris withdrew from the Masters before starting his first round.

Gambling pays off

Funded by gambling winnings and wearing matching shirts, a group of seven Australian friends made it to the Masters on a bucket-list trip.

“Amazing,” Matt Dowling said of the experience. “Magnificent. Just everything’s just done well, isn’t it?”

The seven men, who all turned 50 within the past 12 months, have been planning the trip for about 10 years, Dowling said. They are friends through a golf club in Queensland, the northeastern Australian state that claims three Masters entries – Jason Day, Adam Scott and Cameron Smith. They were able to procure badges for the week through connections with Smith and amateur Harrison Crowe. On Thursday, they wore matching red Queensland Maroons (a rugby team) shirts.

The group bankrolled the trip by making weekly bets on a variety of sports, banking half the winnings on successful wagers and using the rest on another bet. The account grew as large as $60,000 in Australian currency (about $40,000 U.S.).

It would seem they had done well to amass such a fund.

“It’s taken 10 years – some people would say we haven’t,” Dowling said. “But we’re here.”

-Ken Sugiura and Chris Vivlamore contributed to this article.