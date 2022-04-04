Napp, Chung win national Drive, Chip and Putt championships

AUGUSTA - Hudson Napp, of Marietta, and Kylie Chung, of Suwanee, were national division winners in the National Drive, Chip and Putt championships following the finals held Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club.
Napp, a second-grader at Faith Lutheran School, won the Boys 7-9 division with 22 points. Of the 10 finalists in the division, Napp finished second in putting, third in driving and fourth in chipping. Napp’s home course is Pinetree Country Club.
Chung, a fifth-grader at Haw Creek Elementary, won the Girls 10-11 division with 18 points. Of the 10 finalists in the division Chung won the putting, was fifth in driving and seventh in chipping. Chung’s home course is Laurel Springs Golf Club.
Other national winners were:
Girls 7-9: Autumn Solesbee (Denver, NC), 26 points
Girls 12-13: Jenna Kim (Raleigh, NC), 26 points
Girls 14-15: Mia Hammond (New Albany, OH), 28 points
Boys 10-11: Bentley Coon (Horton, MI), 24.5 points
Boys 12-13: Michael Jorski (Clarendon Hills, IL) and Jacob Thompson (Louisville, KY), 21 points
Boys 14-15: Jaden Dumdumaya (Fairfield CA), 29 points
