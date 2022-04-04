Napp, Chung win national Drive, Chip and Putt championships

Napp, a second-grader at Faith Lutheran School, won the Boys 7-9 division with 22 points. Of the 10 finalists in the division, Napp finished second in putting, third in driving and fourth in chipping. Napp’s home course is Pinetree Country Club.

Chung, a fifth-grader at Haw Creek Elementary, won the Girls 10-11 division with 18 points. Of the 10 finalists in the division Chung won the putting, was fifth in driving and seventh in chipping. Chung’s home course is Laurel Springs Golf Club.