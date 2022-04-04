ajc logo
Napp, Chung win national Drive, Chip and Putt championships

Kylie Chung, Suwanee, is greeted by former United States Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice on the 18th green after putting during the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Augusta.

Credit: Curtis Compton

Kylie Chung, Suwanee, is greeted by former United States Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice on the 18th green after putting during the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Augusta. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Golf
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
51 minutes ago

AUGUSTA - Hudson Napp, of Marietta, and Kylie Chung, of Suwanee, were national division winners in the National Drive, Chip and Putt championships following the finals held Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club.

Napp, a second-grader at Faith Lutheran School, won the Boys 7-9 division with 22 points. Of the 10 finalists in the division, Napp finished second in putting, third in driving and fourth in chipping. Napp’s home course is Pinetree Country Club.

Chung, a fifth-grader at Haw Creek Elementary, won the Girls 10-11 division with 18 points. Of the 10 finalists in the division Chung won the putting, was fifth in driving and seventh in chipping. Chung’s home course is Laurel Springs Golf Club.

Two-time Masters winner Ben Crenshaw presents Hudson Knapp, Marietta, his overall championship trophy for winning the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals for the boys 7-9 group at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Augusta.

Credit: Curtis Compton

Two-time Masters winner Ben Crenshaw presents Hudson Knapp, Marietta, his overall championship trophy for winning the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals for the boys 7-9 group at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Augusta. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Two-time Masters winner Ben Crenshaw presents Hudson Knapp, Marietta, his overall championship trophy for winning the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals for the boys 7-9 group at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Augusta. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Other national winners were:

Girls 7-9: Autumn Solesbee (Denver, NC), 26 points

Girls 12-13: Jenna Kim (Raleigh, NC), 26 points

Girls 14-15: Mia Hammond (New Albany, OH), 28 points

Boys 10-11: Bentley Coon (Horton, MI), 24.5 points

Boys 12-13: Michael Jorski (Clarendon Hills, IL) and Jacob Thompson (Louisville, KY), 21 points

Boys 14-15: Jaden Dumdumaya (Fairfield CA), 29 points

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

