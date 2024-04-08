Monday at the Masters: What you need to know

A quick look at Monday at the Masters.

They said it

“It’s my first time coming to the Masters, I promised myself the first time I come here is when I play, not come and watch. So, this is so cool. It’s so fun. I have a bunch of friends from home that flew over. It’s fun to have some family and friends around. It’s pretty special.” – Georgia Tech’s Christo Lamprecht

“Let me tell you, as a golfer, you always have doubts. I don’t care if you’re No. 1 in the world, at some point you’re going to be doubting something. But of course. After several years of not playing good, a couple years of injury, then going through my family situation and losing my daughter, you don’t know what’s going to happen. One thing I learned from that experience is that life goes in circles. I’ve always been kind of rigid, very disciplined guy. I’m still very disciplined, but I just don’t -- I try not to control what I can’t control. With that being said, whatever comes comes.” - Camilo Villegas on a return to the Masters after a nine-year absence

“My daughter, she’s seven, we went youth weekend. She killed her first bird two Sundays ago. It was one of the most memorable moments of my whole life. I hope for her, too. I was really proud of her. She did fantastic.” - Brian Harman on taking his daughter turkey hunting

On the move

The Record Fountain – once located to the left of the 17th green – has been relocated. It is now positioned alongside the practice area. Dedicated in 1959 on the 25th anniversary of the Masters, the hexagonal Record Fountain displays course records and the names and scores of Masters winners.

The fountain was moved to make way for a new concession area between the 8th green and 18th fairway. The stone building replaces a smaller structure and houses restrooms, concessions and a satellite merchandise stand.

Did you know?

This is the 90th anniversary of the inaugural Augusta National Invitation Tournament played at Augusta National Golf Club. Horton Smith made a 20-foot birdie putt on No. 17 (now No. 8) to beat Craig Wood. This year is the 88th Masters as the tournament was not played in 1943-45 due to World War II.

Updated weather

Tuesday: Cloudy with a 25% chance of light showers. Low: 58F, High: 77F

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 20% chance of light showers. 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Low: 62F, High: 80F

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Forecast rainfall: 1-1.50″ Low: 65F, High: 78F

Friday: Mostly sunny and windy. Noticeably less humid. Low: 56F, High: 73F

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 50F, High: 78F

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 63F, High: 83F

TV

Wednesday: Par 3 contest, 3-5 p.m., ESPN

Thursday: Round 1 coverage: 3-7 p.m., ESPN

Friday: Round 2 coverage: 3-7 p.m., ESPN

Saturday: Round 3 coverage: 3-7 p.m., CBS

Sunday: Round 4 coverage: 2-7 p.m., CBS