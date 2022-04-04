Monday at the Masters: No surprises with Tiger Woods’ comeback

“Nothing he does -- I mean, we all know his determination. We all know his competitive nature. We all know this is what he loves to do. So it’s not surprising, but it’s still surprising at the same time. To know where he came from and obviously what he went through, it’s just a testament to his drive and determination.” Taylor Gooch

Weather

For Tuesday practice rounds, the forecast calls for a 100% chance of afternoon and evening rain and thunderstorms, heavy at times, with a high of 75 degrees.

For Wednesday’s Par-3 contest and final practice rounds, the early look calls for mostly cloudy and warm with a 40% chance for afternoon showers and a 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. with a high of 83 degrees.

For Thursday’s opening round, there is currently a 40% chance of early morning showers with a high of 76 degrees.

The skies over Augusta should clear up with sun forecasted from Friday through Sunday with highs in the mid- to high 60s.

Did you know?

Weather has affected play in each of the past three Masters.

In 2019, the second round was suspended for 29 minutes due to lightning. In 2020, the first round was suspended for nearly three hours due to inclement weather and the round was suspended due to darkness with 44 players on the course. The second round was also suspended due to darkness with 48 players on the course. In 2021, the third round was suspended for 1:18 due to inclement weather.

Of course

John Daly will again have a merchandise bus parked at the Hooters on Washington Road for appearances all week.

Anniversaries

80 years ago (1942): Byron Nelson defeated Ben Hogan in a playoff to win his second green jacket.

70 years ago (1952): Sam Snead defeated Jack Burke for his second green jacket.

60 years ago (1962): Arnold Palmer defeated Gary Player and Dow Finsterwald in the first three-way playoff.

50 years ago (1972): Jack Nicklaus wins this fourth green jacket.

40 years ago (1982): Craig Stadler defeated Dan Pohl to with the first one-hole playoff.

30 years ago (1992): Fred Couples goes on to win the Masters after his teem shot at No. 12 hits the bank but does not roll into Rae’s Creek.

20 years ago (2002): Tiger Woods wins this third green jacket, becoming just the third player to defend his title.

10 years ago (2012): Bubba Watson wins his first green jacket in a playoff over Louis Oosthuizen after hooking a wedge from the pine straw off the 10th fairway.

TV schedule

Wednesday: Par-3 contest, 3-5 p.m., ESPN

Thursday: Round 1: 3-7:30 p.m., ESPN

Friday: Round 2: 3-7:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday: Round 3: 3-7:30 p.m., CBS

Sunday: Round 4: 2-7 p.m., CBS