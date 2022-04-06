Mize nearing the end of Masters’ run as famous chip wil never be duplicated

“We (already) thought the Larry Mize shot was gone, now it’s really gone with them raising the green up even more on the right-hand side. And we’re further back so we’re more prone to hit the ball over there anyways. So, it’s a harder and more difficult pitch,” Woods said.

Memory will just have to serve, as it so often does with great pleasure at the Masters. And even when he is done playing the tournament, Mize will be happy to relive that moment in ‘87 that will always be unlike any other.

As he once told Golf Digest, “People sometimes apologize to me for asking me to talk about it. “I say, ‘Are you kidding?’ There aren’t many things I enjoy more than talking about what happened that day.”

- Steve Hummer contributed to this report.