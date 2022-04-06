Mize nearing the end of Masters’ run as famous chip wil never be duplicated

AUGUSTA - Larry Mize arrives at his 39th consecutive Masters this week, and as any 63-year-old former champion must, he’s forced to contemplate the end of his competitive run here.
As he told the Augusta Chronicle, “I definitely won’t go past next year (2023) – I don’t think so.”
Mize, the Columbus, Ga., native and Georgia Tech man, won his green jacket in 1987 in classic fashion. He chipped in from 140 feet off the green at No. 11 to beat Greg Norman in a playoff. As Mize broke into a joyous dance, Norman was once more consigned to the role of stunned Masters victim.
Mize has two other top-6 finishes on his Masters resume (a 6th in 1992 and a 3rd in 1994, when he had the lead for the first two rounds). But age is undefeated. He has missed the cut the last four years and was 19-over (88-87) by the time he departed last year.
Whenever he does call it a day, retiring with Mize will be that iconic chip shot. As Tiger Woods pointed out this week, changes to the hole, including some major alterations this year, have all but eliminated any chance of duplicating that shot in the future.
“We (already) thought the Larry Mize shot was gone, now it’s really gone with them raising the green up even more on the right-hand side. And we’re further back so we’re more prone to hit the ball over there anyways. So, it’s a harder and more difficult pitch,” Woods said.
Memory will just have to serve, as it so often does with great pleasure at the Masters. And even when he is done playing the tournament, Mize will be happy to relive that moment in ‘87 that will always be unlike any other.
As he once told Golf Digest, “People sometimes apologize to me for asking me to talk about it. “I say, ‘Are you kidding?’ There aren’t many things I enjoy more than talking about what happened that day.”
- Steve Hummer contributed to this report.
