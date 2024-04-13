Golf

Mickelson’s comeback plans dashed by relentless winds

Three-time champion will start the final round 10 shots behind leaders
Phil Mickelson hits to the 18th green during second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Friday, April 12, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Phil Mickelson hits to the 18th green during second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Friday, April 12, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
By
1 minute ago

AUGUSTA -- The captain of the Hy Flyers wasn’t flying so high on Friday afternoon.

The strong, gusty winds that caused his black pantlegs to rustle from the moment he stepped on the first tee and forced him to keep a hand on his black hat for much of the day, put a definite damper on Phil Mickelson’s dream to get in contention to win a fourth Masters.

Lefty shot 1-over the first day and, given the unseasonable winds, was aiming to get closer to par by the end of 36 holes. He battled successfully for the front nine, when he shot 1-under and was even for the tournament.

But the back nine, where he has created so many masterful moments, was cruel. He shot 40 on the home side, failing to birdie either of the par-5s and exiting with bogeys at No. 17 and 18. The second-round 75 leaves him at 4-over, 10 shots behind co-leaders Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa and Bryson DeChambeau.

“I’m quite a bit back from where I wanted to be or where I thought I could be,” he said. “I thought I could be right around par and be in a good spot. I’m not really worrying about that. I’ve played some good rounds here. I’m just going to try to play a good solid round (on Saturday) and see what the course gives.”

The winds affected play from the minute he stepped on the tee for his 12:48 tee time. Mickelson ripped his opening tee shot right and took a bogey. He immediately got it back with a birdie at No. 2. On the fifth hole, he missed the green to the left, pitched to 15 feet missed the putt for another bogey.

Mickelson made back-to-back birdies at No. 7, where he rolled in a 21-foot birdie, and No. 8, where he canned a 15-footer, to pull even for the tournament and stand only six behind then-leader DeChambeau.

“I turned at even and for the tournament I thought, if I could get around in even on the back, I’d be in a good position to make a move.”

But the back nine bared teeth that haven’t been seen in years. Amen Corner became Oh-My Corner. There was no safe haven, even for a guy like Mickelson who knows all the hiding places from his 30-plus years coming here.

“That back nine was brutal,” he said. “When you don’t have any birdie holes -- you can’t reach 13 and 15 -- they go from birdie holes to really tough pars. It’s hard to get any momentum and fight. I kept trying to get up-and-down and salvage pars. I did a good job for a while, but it’s really tough. I mean, it’s tough.”

After a bogey at No. 10, he saved par at No. 11 with a 12-foot putt. He changed clubs on the tee at No. 12, missed the green on the upper right and used his putter to get close enough to save par.

He had to lay up at No. 13 and made birdie, then overcooked his drive at No. 14 that ran off the fairway and forced him to layup, leading to a bogey. He saved par at No. 15 after a wayward drive forced him to lay up and made a nice par at No. 16.

But Nos. 17 and 18 were a mess. He was short on his approach to both greens. He three-putted for bogey at 17, coming up short of the hole, and had to chip up at 18 and missed his par putt to the left.

“(The wind) doesn’t change where you can hit it, where you can miss it,” Mickelson said. “It just makes the shots a little bit harder. There really weren’t any great birdie opportunities, so it was hard to really make up ground, like it was hard to get a couple back. You needed to make a really long putt after a couple great shots, so it was hard to get some momentum.”

Safely within the cutline – he’ll make the weekend for the 28th time in 31 tries – Mickelson was using all his powers of positivity to put a good spin the final two rounds. It was a year ago that he closed with a 65 – matching his career best – and climbed all the way into a tie for second place.

“The weekend is going to be nice,” he said. “Hopefully there will be some opportunities to make a run.”

About the Author

Follow Stan Awtrey on facebook

Stan Awtrey has been covering sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1977. He currently writes about high school sports, Georgia State University athletics and golf.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

New MARTA stations spur excitement, and questions2h ago

Credit: Provided by Cynthia Clement

Is there a Masters gnome in your home?

Credit: Tia Mitchell

The double life of Georgia’s ‘meming’ Congressman

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

Ossoff announces $2M federal funding for Southside housing village

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

Ossoff announces $2M federal funding for Southside housing village

Credit: SAVANNAHNOW.COM FILE PHOTO

Orange Crush: Tybee officials plan crackdown on popular HBCU beach party
The Latest

Credit: Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.co

Four Bulldogs make cut at Masters, will play weekend
8m ago
Something for the journal: Max Homa is at top of the leaderboard
24m ago
Masters consecutive cut record belongs to Tiger Woods
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Atlanta Dogwood Festival, Brick Fest Live...
Orange Crush: Tybee officials plan crackdown on popular HBCU beach party
5 storylines to follow Saturday during Georgia’s G-Day game