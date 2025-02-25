Atlanta Drive clinch playoff berth with win over Rory McIlroy, Boston Common Golf

The Atlanta Drive trio of Justin Thomas, Billy Horschel and Patrick Cantlay came back to defeat Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama and Keegan Bradley 6-3 on Monday night to lock up a playoff spot in the inaugural TGL season.
With the win, Atlanta Drive moved to 3-1-0 on the season locking up a top four finish and playoff berth. The team will finish the regular season March 4 versus Tiger Woods-led Jupiter Links GC.
Atlanta Drive trailed Boston Common Golf 2-1 after the first session, called Triples in which teams alternate shots until the hole is finished. Atlanta Drive came back to take session two, called singles by a score of 5-1 to wrap up the match. Billy Horschel delivered the clinching point with a birdie on the 14th hole to top Hideki Matsuyama and send the team in the playoffs.
Joining Atlanta Drive in the playoffs will be Los Angeles Golf Club who won the first match of the evening over New York Golf Club, and The Bay Gold Club. The last playoff spot is still up in the air and will be decided between New York Golf Club, Jupiter Links GC and Boston Common Golf.
The playoffs begin with the semifinals March 17 and 18, with the final series the following week.
