Masters Wednesday: What you need to know

A quick look at Wednesday at the Masters.

They said it

“I would say with a hundred percent certainty that it would not be lengthened during my tenure. That’s almost like asking, you know, can we touch up the Mona Lisa a little bit. I mean, I think that the 12th hole at Augusta is the most iconic par-3 in the world.” — Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley on whether No. 12 will ever be lengthened

“Who me? I had no idea. That’s exciting. I’m happy about that. That’s a good pairing. I had no idea. As long as I beat that old man, I’m happy.” — Jason Day when told of his grouping with Tiger Woods

Featured groups

The featured groups that will be feature on coverage on Masters.com and the Masters app Thursday will be:

10:30 a.m. Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap

10:54 a.m. Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith

1:24 p.m. Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa

2 p.m. Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood

Did you know?

It is the 20th anniversary of Phil Mickelson’s win in 2004, when he became the fourth champion to birdie No. 18 to win the Masters with his final stroke.

It is also the 20th anniversary of Arnold Palmer playing in his 50th consecutive and final Masters.

By the numbers

30 — The lowest score on the front nine. It has been done seven times, by Johnny Miller (1975), Greg Norman (1988), K.J. Choi (2004), Mickelson (2009), Gary Woodland (2014), Tony Finau (2019) and Min Woo Lee (2022).

29 — The lowest score on the back nine. It has been done twice, by Mark Calcavecchia (1992) and David Toms (1998).

Next year

The 2025 Masters will be held April 7-13.

Updated weather

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms prior to 1 p.m. Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after 4 p.m.. Forecast rainfall: 1-1.50″ Wind gusts of 40-45 mph between 8 a.m.-Noon. Low: 65F, High: 77F

Friday: Mostly sunny and windy. Noticeably less humid. Low: 54F, High: 72F

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 49F, High: 78F

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 53F, High: 84F

Weather note

With the pending rain Thursday, it is worth noting that each of the past five Masters (2019-2023) have had a round suspended at some point due to inclement weather. Last year’s second and third rounds were suspended for the day before completed.

TV

Thursday: Round 1 coverage: 3-7 p.m., ESPN

Friday: Round 2 coverage: 3-7 p.m., ESPN

Saturday: Round 3 coverage: 3-7 p.m., CBS

Sunday: Round 4 coverage: 2-7 p.m., CBS