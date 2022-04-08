Masters Round 1: Toughest, easiest holes and other stats

Here is a look inside the numbers following the first round of the Masters Thursday:
Toughest hole in Round 1
Par- 4 No. 11
Stroke average of 4.456. Yielded 3 birdies, 51 pars, 30 bogeys, 4 double-bogeys and 2 highers
Easiest hold in Round 1
Par-5 No. 8
Stroke average of 4.644. Yielded 37 birdies, 48 pars, 5 bogeys
Most birdies
Cameron Smith, 8
Most fairways hit
Louis Oosthuizen and Bernhard Langer, 14 of 14
Driving distance
Rory McIlroy, 332.3 yard average
Most Greens in Regulation
Tyrell Hatton and Patrick Cantlay, 16 of 18 (88.89%)
Fewest putts
Garrick Higgo, 24, 1.33 average
Sand saves
Si Woo Kim, 3 of 3 (100%)
