Masters Round 1: Toughest, easiest holes and other stats

Tiger Woods prepares to hit out of the gallery off of the fifteenth fairway during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Augusta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Golf
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 minutes ago

Here is a look inside the numbers following the first round of the Masters Thursday:

Toughest hole in Round 1

Par- 4 No. 11

Stroke average of 4.456. Yielded 3 birdies, 51 pars, 30 bogeys, 4 double-bogeys and 2 highers

Easiest hold in Round 1

Par-5 No. 8

Stroke average of 4.644. Yielded 37 birdies, 48 pars, 5 bogeys

Most birdies

Cameron Smith, 8

Most fairways hit

Louis Oosthuizen and Bernhard Langer, 14 of 14

Driving distance

Rory McIlroy, 332.3 yard average

Most Greens in Regulation

Tyrell Hatton and Patrick Cantlay, 16 of 18 (88.89%)

Fewest putts

Garrick Higgo, 24, 1.33 average

Sand saves

Si Woo Kim, 3 of 3 (100%)

