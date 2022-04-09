ajc logo
Masters purse gets a considerable bump this year

Scottie Scheffler walks with his caddie Ted Scott down the thirteenth fairway during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Augusta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Golf
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

AUGUSTA - After remaining static for three years, the Masters purse got a nice 30% bump in 2022, from $11.5 million to $15 million. Take that Saudi golf league.

For the time being, that’s a record purse for any of golf’s majors. Last year, the Masters ranked third among the big four, with the U.S. Open paying $12.5 million, the PGA Championship $12 million and the British Open $11.5 million.

If Scottie Scheffler maintains the lead he took into this weekend, he stands to collect $2.7 million, close to $700,000 more than Hideki Matsuyama did a year ago. Both second ($1.62 million) and third place ($1.02 million) are good for seven-figure paydays.

Certain historic winners won just a few years too early. When Jack Nicklaus claimed the 1986 Masters at the age of 46, first place paid $144,000. Eleven years later when Tiger Woods announced his presence with authority, he claimed $486,000 and a first green jacket.

In part to combat the threat of the proposed startup rival league backed by Saudi deep pockets, the PGA Tour raised its overall purse for the 2021-22 season from $367 million to an announced $427 million. That’s the same competing league Phil Mickelson promoted while ripping into the PGA Tour’s “obnoxious greed.” The resulting controversy led to three-time Masters champion’s decision to skip this year’s event. Ironically, by stumping for a bigger piece of the pie, he missed out on a chance to play for a greatly increased slice this week.

- Steve Hummer contributed to this report.

