Masters purse gets a considerable bump this year

For the time being, that’s a record purse for any of golf’s majors. Last year, the Masters ranked third among the big four, with the U.S. Open paying $12.5 million, the PGA Championship $12 million and the British Open $11.5 million.

If Scottie Scheffler maintains the lead he took into this weekend, he stands to collect $2.7 million, close to $700,000 more than Hideki Matsuyama did a year ago. Both second ($1.62 million) and third place ($1.02 million) are good for seven-figure paydays.