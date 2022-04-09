Masters purse gets a considerable bump this year

AUGUSTA - After remaining static for three years, the Masters purse got a nice 30% bump in 2022, from $11.5 million to $15 million. Take that Saudi golf league.
For the time being, that’s a record purse for any of golf’s majors. Last year, the Masters ranked third among the big four, with the U.S. Open paying $12.5 million, the PGA Championship $12 million and the British Open $11.5 million.
If Scottie Scheffler maintains the lead he took into this weekend, he stands to collect $2.7 million, close to $700,000 more than Hideki Matsuyama did a year ago. Both second ($1.62 million) and third place ($1.02 million) are good for seven-figure paydays.
Certain historic winners won just a few years too early. When Jack Nicklaus claimed the 1986 Masters at the age of 46, first place paid $144,000. Eleven years later when Tiger Woods announced his presence with authority, he claimed $486,000 and a first green jacket.
In part to combat the threat of the proposed startup rival league backed by Saudi deep pockets, the PGA Tour raised its overall purse for the 2021-22 season from $367 million to an announced $427 million. That’s the same competing league Phil Mickelson promoted while ripping into the PGA Tour’s “obnoxious greed.” The resulting controversy led to three-time Masters champion’s decision to skip this year’s event. Ironically, by stumping for a bigger piece of the pie, he missed out on a chance to play for a greatly increased slice this week.
- Steve Hummer contributed to this report.
