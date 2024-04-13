Masters’ prize money to total $20 million

AUGUSTA - The total prize money for the professionals competing in the 2024 Masters is $20 million.
The winner will receive $3.6 million.
Second place is worth $2.16 million, followed by $1.36 million for third, $960,000 for fourth and $800 for fifth.
The 50th place finisher will receive $50,400. The remainder of the finishers will range downward from $49,200 depending on scores. Sixty players made the cut, including one amateur.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com
The Latest