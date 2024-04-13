Golf

Masters’ prize money to total $20 million

Bubba Watson hits from bunker on 16th hole during second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Friday, April 12, 2024, in Augusta, Ga.

By AJC Sports
16 minutes ago

AUGUSTA - The total prize money for the professionals competing in the 2024 Masters is $20 million.

The winner will receive $3.6 million.

Second place is worth $2.16 million, followed by $1.36 million for third, $960,000 for fourth and $800 for fifth.

The 50th place finisher will receive $50,400. The remainder of the finishers will range downward from $49,200 depending on scores. Sixty players made the cut, including one amateur.

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

