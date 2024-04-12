Masters Nation: After first round, history says your likely winner will be ....

AUGUSTA – As has been noted here, Tiger Woods is the only golfer in the last 20 years to win the Masters after not being among the top-10 finishers after the first round. He did it twice – in 2019 and 2005.

With the rain delayed completion of the first round on Friday, history says your likely winner of the 2024 Masters will come from the following group:

1. Bryson DeChambeau -7