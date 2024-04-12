Golf

Masters Nation: After first round, history says your likely winner will be ....

Leaderboard at the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Thursday, April 11, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Leaderboard at the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Thursday, April 11, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
By
18 minutes ago

AUGUSTA – As has been noted here, Tiger Woods is the only golfer in the last 20 years to win the Masters after not being among the top-10 finishers after the first round. He did it twice – in 2019 and 2005.

With the rain delayed completion of the first round on Friday, history says your likely winner of the 2024 Masters will come from the following group:

1. Bryson DeChambeau -7

2. Scott Scheffler -6

3. Max Homa -5

4. Nicolai Hojgaard -5

5. Danny Willett -4

6. Ryan Fox -3

6. Cameron Davis -3

8. Corey Conners -2

8. Byeong Hun An -2

8. Joaquin Niemann -2

8. Will Zalatoris -2

8. Matthieu Pavon -2

8. Cameron Young -2

Woods was tied for 11th, four strokes behind Brooks Koepka and DeChambeau in 209, and was tied for 33rd, seven strokes behind Chris DiMarco, in 2005. So there is a chance for someone else to don the green jacket. Woods finished his first round on Friday and his tied for 35th at 1-over.

Stay tuned.

About the Author

Follow Chris Vivlamore on twitter

Chris Vivlamore is the sports editor at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has served as reporter and editor at the AJC since 2003.

Editors' Picks

Credit: SAVANNAHNOW.COM FILE PHOTO

Orange Crush: Tybee officials plan crackdown on popular HBCU beach party

Credit: Tia Mitchell

The double life of Georgia’s ‘memer’ of Congress

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Developer and Atlanta Housing complete $26 million deal to end dispute

Credit: TNS

Aviation industry tackles safety issues as travel picks up

Credit: TNS

Aviation industry tackles safety issues as travel picks up

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

A.M. ATL: The Atlanta-Fulton animal control fiasco
The Latest

Credit: Photo courtesy of ESPN

ESPN’s Van Pelt has some very personal connections to the Masters
21m ago
Masters second-round tee times
2h ago
A new model DeChambeau seeks a new standing at Masters
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz

Follow the early start to Day 2 at The Masters in Augusta
What are PFAS or ‘forever chemicals’, and why are they in Georgia’s drinking water?
On Founders Day, 3 generations of Spelman College women celebrate tradition