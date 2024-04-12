Masters Nation: After first round, history says your likely winner will be ....

AUGUSTA – As has been noted here, Tiger Woods is the only golfer in the last 20 years to win the Masters after not being among the top-10 finishers after the first round. He did it twice – in 2019 and 2005.
With the rain delayed completion of the first round on Friday, history says your likely winner of the 2024 Masters will come from the following group:
1. Bryson DeChambeau -7
2. Scott Scheffler -6
3. Max Homa -5
4. Nicolai Hojgaard -5
5. Danny Willett -4
6. Ryan Fox -3
6. Cameron Davis -3
8. Corey Conners -2
8. Byeong Hun An -2
8. Joaquin Niemann -2
8. Will Zalatoris -2
8. Matthieu Pavon -2
8. Cameron Young -2
Woods was tied for 11th, four strokes behind Brooks Koepka and DeChambeau in 209, and was tied for 33rd, seven strokes behind Chris DiMarco, in 2005. So there is a chance for someone else to don the green jacket. Woods finished his first round on Friday and his tied for 35th at 1-over.
Stay tuned.
About the Author