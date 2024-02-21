Masters invites three non-qualifiers, including one from LIV Golf

Niemann, 25, is set to appear in his fifth Masters, where he has made the cut in three of his first four Tournaments, including a career-best T-16 in 2023. He has top-five finishes in each of his three DP World Tour starts this season, including winning the Australian Open in a playoff last December. The club did not cite his win at LIV Golf Mayakoba in its release.

Olesen will compete in his fourth Masters Tournament and his first since 2019. He made the cut in each of his three previous appearances, including a T-6 in his tournament debut in 2013. Last month, Olesen, 34, won in the United Arab Emirates, marking his third consecutive DP World Tour season with a victory. He has five top-10s in his last seven worldwide appearances.

Hisatsune will make his debut in the Masters. In November, he became the first Japanese player to be voted the DP World Tour’s Rookie of the Year. The 21-year-old concluded the 2023 DP World Tour season ranked No. 10 following a campaign that included a French Open victory last September. Hisatsune’s recent highlights include a T-8 at the Australian Open in December and a T-11 in Palm Springs, Calif., last month.

The Masters will be held April 11-14.

Of note, Talor Gooch, who has won three times in the LIV Golf League since the Masters was last played, was not offered an invitation.

The current Masters field stands at 83 players. Two qualification criteria remain active with winners of upcoming PGA Tour events that award a full-point allocation and the top 50 leaders on the Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the Masters.