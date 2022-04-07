Masters gets underway with ceremonial tee shots

AUGUSTA – The 2022 Masters is underway.
Delayed slightly by overnight and early morning thunderstorms that swept through Augusta, the honorary starter ceremony officially opened the Masters tournament Thursday morning. The gate openings and ceremony were pushed back a half hour due to the inclement weather.
Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player welcomed Tom Watson to form a new trio who will serve as honorary starters. Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley introduced the three, who hit tee shots down the first fairway. Player hit the first shot, followed by Nicklaus and Watson in a slight rain.
First-round tee times were also pushed back to 8:30 a.m.
The rain and thunderstorms moved through the area and left cloudy skies. Some mist or drizzle were possible through 9 a.m. with an isolated shower chance through 11 a.m. Otherwise the forecast called for clearing skies in the afternoon with mild and breezy conditions and highs in the low to mid 70s.
