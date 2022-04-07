Masters gets underway with ceremonial tee shots

Delayed slightly by overnight and early morning thunderstorms that swept through Augusta, the honorary starter ceremony officially opened the Masters tournament Thursday morning. The gate openings and ceremony were pushed back a half hour due to the inclement weather.

Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player welcomed Tom Watson to form a new trio who will serve as honorary starters. Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley introduced the three, who hit tee shots down the first fairway. Player hit the first shot, followed by Nicklaus and Watson in a slight rain.