Golf

Masters consecutive cut record belongs to Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods reacts to making putt for par on 17th green during second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Friday, April 12, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
By AJC Sports
40 minutes ago

AUGUSTA - Again, Tiger Wood stands alone.

Woods finished the first two rounds of the 2024 Masters at 1-over par on Friday. That put him well inside the projected cut line. Yes, Tiger Woods will be around for the weekend.

Woods now holds the Masters record for consecutive cuts made at 24. His streak began in 1997. Woods broke a tie with Gary Player (1959-82) and Fred Couples (1983-2007) to hold the record alone.

“It means I have a chance going into the weekend,” Woods said of setting the mark. “I’m here. I have a chance to win the golf tournament. I don’t know if they’re all going to finish today, but I’m done. I got my two rounds in. Just need some food and some caffeine, and I’ll be good to go.”

Jack Nicklaus owns the record for most cuts at the Masters with 37. His longest consecutive streak, however, was just 15 (1968-82).

Woods finished his weather-delayed first round on Friday morning, starting at 7:50 a.m. on No. 14, at 1 over 73. He didn’t have much of a break as his second round began at 10:18 a.m. He had 49 minutes, in fact, before heading back to the first tee. He shot an even par 72 in the second round, including a par-saving putt on No. 18. While his 1-over par score is well behind the leaders, Woods will be around for the weekend.

Television executives rejoice.

And surpassing his good friend Couples was reason for Woods to rejoice. After the record-breaking round he said he intended to “text Freddy and give him a little needle.”

Woods made the cut last year but was forced to withdraw seven holes into the third round after reaggravating his plantar fasciitis. Injury does not appear to be an issue this year.

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

