Local golf: UGA All-American Jenny Bae returns to defend Georgia Women’s Am title

On Tuesday, Bae was named All-American by Golfweek Magazine. She led the Bulldogs in almost every category, posting four top-10 finishes and seven top-20s in 11 events. She was runner-up at the NCAA Albuquerque Regional and tied for sixth at the NCAA Championship.

Lambert High to defend national title

The Lambert High School girls golf team will defend its title at the High School National Invitational at Pinehurst, N.C. The 54-hole event begins Monday and will be played on three of the resort’s courses.

The Longhorns won the title by 28 shots last year after finishing third in 2019. Lambert won the GHSA Class 7A championship by 29 shots last month.

Lambert is led by Sarah Im, who qualified for and competed in the U.S. Women’s Open. Im is skipping the Georgia Women’s Amateur, which she won in 2020, to represent her high school team.

Georgians in the U.S. Senior Open field

Billy Mitchell of Roswell, one of the state’s leading amateurs for years, is taking advantage of his exemption to play in this week’s U.S. Senior Open at Saucon Valley in Bethlehem, Pa.

Mitchell, 58, is a personal trainer who has worked with the likes of Stewart Cink, Roberto Castro and Casey Wittenberg. He was the low amateur a year ago at Omaha Country Club and earned an automatic exemption.

Other Georgians in the field include PGA Tour Champions member Scott Parel of Augusta, PGA professional Tim Weinhart of the Heritage Golf Links in Tucker, and amateurs Jack Larkin of Atlanta, David Noll II of Dalton and Jack Hall of Sea Island. Noll and Weinhart are recent inductees into the Georgia Golf Hall of Fame.

More opportunities for APGA Tour players

The Advocates PGA Tour, which just completed a successful stop at TPC Sugarloaf, is starting a bonus program, funded by World Wide Technology, that will boost the income of the circuit’s top season-long performers.

The $20,000 bonus program will be distributed to the top five players based on the final Lexus Cup point standings after the Mastercard APGA Tour Championship in August. The top player will receive $7,500 and the top five will be taken to Mexico for the 2022 Mayakoba Championship’s Monday qualifier.