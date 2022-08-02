ajc logo
X

Local golf: Cumming’s Ji Eun Baik captures second Georgia Women’s Open

Ji Eun Baik of Cumming won the 2022 Georgia Women's Open, the second she has won the tournament.

Combined ShapeCaption
Ji Eun Baik of Cumming won the 2022 Georgia Women's Open, the second she has won the tournament.

Golf
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago

Ji Eun Baik of Cumming won the 28th Georgia Women’s Open at the University of Georgia Golf Course in Athens. Baik, who also won the tournament in 2018, led wire-to-wire and finished two shots ahead of amateur Nataliya Guseva of Coral Gables, Fla., who plays at the University of Miami.

Baik is only the fourth player who has won the Georgia Women’s Open more than once. She opened with a 4-under 68, the low round of the tournament, and finished at 5-under 211. Baik played golf at Mississippi State. It was her third win on the East Coast Women’s Pro Golf Tour, a first-year developmental tour born to create more opportunities for aspiring female professionals.

Tied for third at 1-under 215 were Victoria Huskey of Greenville, S.C., Elizabeth Moon of Orlando, and Thanana Kotchasanmanee of Rome, the Georgia High School Class A Private champion and a sophomore at the Darlington School.

Nagy to defend Georgia Open title

Matt Nagy, a former Kennesaw State standout and mini-pro standout, is the defending champion at this week’s Georgia Open, a 72-hole event which starts Thursday at Jennings Mill Country Club in Bogart.

Nagy, of Buena Vista, won the rain-soaked tournament last year at the Ford Plantation in Richmond Hill. Other past champions in the field include 2019 champion Barrett Waters of Villa Rica, 2017 winner Paul Claxton of Claxton, and Georgia Golf Hall of Famer Tim Weinhart, the winner in 2004.

Top professionals include J.P. Griffin of Capital City, who won the Georgia PGA West Pines Classic, Jin Chung of Chateau Elan, who won the Georgia PGA Match Play Championship, and Ted Moon of TPC Sugarloaf, the Atlanta Open champion.

Top amateurs in the field include University of Illinois’ Jackson Buchanan of Dacula, Reinhardt University’s Hunter Clay, who won the Georgia PGA’s Milton Martin Classic, and Aidan Kramer of Georgia Tech, who won the 2021 Atlanta Open and the Rice Planters Amateur in June.

Combined ShapeCaption
Shea Taylor (L) accepts the Georgia Amputee Championship trophy from tournament chairman Larry Rice.

Credit: Special photo

Shea Taylor (L) accepts the Georgia Amputee Championship trophy from tournament chairman Larry Rice.

Credit: Special photo

Combined ShapeCaption
Shea Taylor (L) accepts the Georgia Amputee Championship trophy from tournament chairman Larry Rice.

Credit: Special photo

Credit: Special photo

Taylor wins Georgia Amputee title

Shea Taylor shot a 79-71 to win the 29th Georgia Amputee Golf Tournament, known as the Ray Rice Sr. Memorial, at The Club at Lake Sinclair in Milledgeville.

Taylor lost his left leg after a motorcycle accident in 2010. In addition to golf, the former college baseball standout competes in mixed martial arts fighting.

Combined ShapeCaption
Caleb Manuel has transferred from UConn to the University of Georgia and will join the team this fall.

Credit: UConn Athletics

Caleb Manuel has transferred from UConn to the University of Georgia and will join the team this fall.

Credit: UConn Athletics

Combined ShapeCaption
Caleb Manuel has transferred from UConn to the University of Georgia and will join the team this fall.

Credit: UConn Athletics

Credit: UConn Athletics

Bulldogs adds two transfers for fall

The Georgia men have added two transfers for the fall season. Michael Shears is a graduate transfer from Vanderbilt, and Caleb Manuel is leaving Connecticut after two years and will be a junior.

Shears played in 20 tournaments for the Commodores, including the 2021 NCAA Championships. He is the son of Michael Shears, who played golf at Georgia in the 1980s.

Manuel had two wins, 11 top-10 finishes and 14 top-20s in two seasons with the Huskies. He was Big East Freshman of the Year and Big East co-champion as a sophomore. He has qualified for next month’s U.S. Amateur and is a two-time winner of the Maine Amateur.

Combined ShapeCaption
William Love watch his tee shot on hole seven during the round of 32 at the 2022 U.S. Junior at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort (Bandon Dunes course) in Bandon, Ore. on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (Chris Keane/USGA)

Credit: USGA Museum

William Love watch his tee shot on hole seven during the round of 32 at the 2022 U.S. Junior at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort (Bandon Dunes course) in Bandon, Ore. on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (Chris Keane/USGA)

Credit: USGA Museum

Combined ShapeCaption
William Love watch his tee shot on hole seven during the round of 32 at the 2022 U.S. Junior at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort (Bandon Dunes course) in Bandon, Ore. on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (Chris Keane/USGA)

Credit: USGA Museum

Credit: USGA Museum

Love, Cohl eliminated from U.S. Junior

Two Georgians reached the match-play portion of the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship at Bandon Dunes, Ore.

Atlanta’s William Love, a Westminster graduate who recently won the Georgia Amateur Championship, opened match play by downing Erich Fortlage of Paraguay 2 up, then defeated Christiaan Maas of South Africa in 21 holes in the second round. He was eliminated 1 up in the third round by Nicholas Dunlap of Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Aidan Cohl of Cumming, who plays at Rivers Academy, defeated Dianchao Wu of China 5 and 4 in the first round before losing 3 and 2 to Johnnie Clark of Mesa, Ariz., in the second round.

About the Author

Follow Stan Awtrey on facebook

Stan Awtrey has been covering sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1977. He currently writes about high school sports, Georgia State University athletics and golf.

Editors' Picks
Braves trade Will Smith to Astros for Jake Odorizzi32m ago
Seeking outfield help, Braves acquire Robbie Grossman from Tigers
13h ago
Fans’ faces could become future tickets to Falcons, Atlanta United games
2h ago
Austin Riley’s new 10-year deal most lucrative in Braves’ history
15h ago
Austin Riley’s new 10-year deal most lucrative in Braves’ history
15h ago
5 things we learned at Day 6 of Falcons training camp Tuesday
53m ago
The Latest
Billy Andrade receives Payne Stewart Award for children’s charities work
Georgia Tech’s Bartley Forrester captures Monroe Invitational
Local golf: Harris Barth to defend title at 101st Georgia Amateur
Featured
07/30/2021 —Marietta, Georgia — Colorful balloons are displayed throughout Kincaid Elementary School during a meet and greet for kindergartners and first graders at the school in Marietta, Friday, July 30, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution

What’s new at school this year?
A conversation with MLK Jr. kept Nichelle Nichols from exiting Star Trek
Ethics panel takes up biggest case yet in probe of Stacey Abrams supporters
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top