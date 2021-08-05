R.B. Clyburn’s atypical journey lands him in U.S. Amateur

His golf pedigree is short, but Clyburn was encouraged by his performance at the Georgia Amateur, where he made the cut and shot even par on the weekend at Cherokee Town and Country Club. With that momentum, he showed up at the U.S. Amateur qualifier at Capital City - Crabapple with a head of steam.

“Playing in the Georgia Amateur helped me get in tune with tournament golf,” Clyburn said. “The college players and some of the others are well-seasoned, and I’m not. That helped me get comfortable.”

He finished the two qualifying rounds at Crabapple with only one bogey. The consistency helped him shoot 67-66 and claim the fifth and final qualifying spot.

Clyburn is excited about a chance to play at Oakmont, but admitted that he knows little about the course other than the famed church-pew bunkers and some historical facts. He plans to employ a local caddie and hopes that will speed the comfort factor.

“I’m just going to play as hard as I can,” he said.

The U.S. Amateur Championship begins with stroke play Monday and Tuesday. The top 64 begin match play Wednesday, with the 36-hole championship match Sunday. It is the sixth time the Amateur has been conducted at Oakmont.

Tech has three other players in the field – world No. 82 Noah Norton, No. 102 Ross Steelman and Bartley Forrester, who got in as an alternate. Tech has produced the past two U.S. Amateur champions – Tyler Strafaci in 2020 and Andy Ogletree in 2019.

The University of Georgia will be represented by world No. 24 Trent Phillips and Connor Creasy. Others from Georgia who qualified include: Austin Fulton of Villa Rica, who plays at Mississippi State; Beck Burnette of Blairsville, who plays at Lee University; JonErik Alford of Roswell, who plays at Ohio State; Devin Patel of Johns Creek, who will play for the University of Virginia; Hunter Fry of Dacula, who plays at South Carolina-Upstate; Brent Hamm of Warner Robins, who plays at Troy; and Max Dupree of Eatonton, who plays at South Carolina-Upstate. Also exempt into the field are Billy Mitchell of Atlanta, the low amateur at the U.S. Senior Open, and Bob Royak of Alpharetta, the 2019 U.S. Senior Amateur champion.

Caption Wilson Andruss, a rising senior at Georgia Southern, won the 2021 Georgia Match Play Championship at McLemore. Credit: Georgia State Golf Association Credit: Georgia State Golf Association

Andress prevails in Georgia Match Play Championship

Wilson Andress, who will be a senior at Georgia Southern this fall, won the 102nd Georgia Match Play Championship at the McLemore Club in Rising Fawn.

The Macon native defeated Myles Jones of Suwanee 3 and 1 in the final match. Jones is a recent graduate of Lambert High School who will play for North Georgia in the fall.

“I stuck to my plan the whole week,” Andruss said. “I’ve been hitting the ball real good and wanted to keep making pars and birdies and see what happened.”

Andruss shot a 1-under 70 and earned the No. 3 seed. He defeated Michael Motz of Johns Creek 5 and 4, Michael Carney 2 up, Jason Coolik of Atlanta 5 and 4, and veteran Bob Royak of Alpharetta in 19 holes to reach the championship match.

Caption David Nell of Sharpsburg won the 2021 Georgia Super Seniors Championship at Jennings Mill. Credit: Georgia State Golf Association Credit: Georgia State Golf Association

Nell victorious at Super Seniors Championship

David Nell of Sharpsburg closed with a 4-under 68 to finish at 3-under 141 and win the Georgia Super Senior Championship at Jennings Mill Country Club in Bogart.

“I made a lot of putts, I got a lot of breaks,” Nell said. “It’s a miracle.”

Nell birdied the penultimate hole and runner-up John Foster of Woodstock bogeyed the final hole to finish at 71-71—142. Frank Costanzo of Savannah and Phil Pavoni of Macon tied for third at 144 and Larry Vaughan of Greensboro shot 68 the last day to take fifth place at 1 over.

The tournament is open to players 65 and older.

Caption Rosie Jones plays her tee shot at the 14th hole during the a practice round at the 2021 U.S. Senior Women's Open at Brooklawn Country Club in Fairfield, Conn., on Monday, July 26, 2021. (Darren Carroll/USGA) Credit: USGA Museum Credit: USGA Museum

Jones top Georgian at U.S. Senior Women’s Open

Atlanta’s Rosie Jones was the top local finisher in the U.S. Senior Women’s Open when she tied for 15th at Brooklawn Country Club in Fairfield, Conn. Jones opened with rounds of 71-70, but dropped out of contention with weekend rounds of 76-75 to finish at 4-over 292.

“Been trying to prepare for the last couple months,” Jones said. “I actually put together a tournament about eight weeks ago, and we had 16 gals come in for one day from the Legends Tour, and we had a great competition.”

Georgia Golf Hall of Famer Martha Leach tied for 20th and shared low-amateur honors with Ellen Port at 6 over. Georgia grads Nanci Bowen and Cindy Schreyer tied for 29th at 11 over, Hollis Stacy tied for 41st and amateur Laura Coble of Augusta was 46th.