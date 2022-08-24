Local golf: Ben Carr filled with confidence after runner-up finish in U.S. Am

Carr lost to Sam Bennett of Texas A&M 1 up in the championship match. He was 5-down through 22 holes, but changed the momentum with a 66-foot birdie putt on No. 23 and a 62-foot chip-in birdie on No. 24. Carr battled and extended the match to the 36th hole. Both players parred the final home to give the match to Bennett.

Among the goodies that come with the runner-up finish is an invitation to the Masters and an exemption into the U.S. Open.

“It means a lot,” he said. “It’s pretty cool. I’ve never played in a professional event. It’s just really cool.”

Carr was trying to become the first Georgian to win the U.S. Am since Steve Melnyk in 1969 and the first Georgia Southern player since Buddy Alexander in 1986.

Two share honors at U.S. Mid-Amateur qualifier

Christian Raynor of Kennesaw and Franco Castro of Smyrna each shot 67 to earn co-medalist honors at the U.S. Mid-Amateur qualifier at Reynolds Lake Oconee−The National Course.

Dalton Melnyk of Atlanta shot 68 and Todd Eaker of Lawrenceville and Dillon Humphrey of Roswell both shot 70 to earn the other spots. Michael Blechschmidt of Mableton and Chris Waters of Atlanta are the two alternates. Cates Culpepper of Columbus qualified as an alternate at the Montgomery (Ala.) Country Club.

The 41st U.S. Mid Am will be played Sept. 10-15 at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis.

Nine Georgians in U.S. Senior Amateur field

Former champions Bob Royak of Alpharetta and Doug Hanzel of Savannah are among the nine Georgians competing in the 67th U.S. Senior Amateur, which begins Sunday at The Kittansestt Club in Marion, Mass.

Royak won the title in 2019 at Old Chatham Golf Club in Durham, N.C. Hanzel won the championship in 2013 at Wade Hampton Golf Club in Cashiers, N.C.

Others in the field are Jack Larkin, David Brown, Tom Lape and Robert Sheats of Atlanta, Danny Nelson of Savannah, Rusty Strawn of McDonough and Billy Mitchell of Roswell.

Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, also is in the field.

Georgia PGA Section headed to Sea Island

The Georgia PGA will have its annual section championship on Sea Island next week, but the defending champion won’t be in the field. Jabir Bilal, who last year became the first African-American to win the section title, has moved to California and is part of the Northern California Section.

Among the past champions who will tee it up Monday at the Plantation Course are Paul Claxton of Richmond Hill Golf Club, Tim Weinhart of Heritage Golf Links, Sonny Skinner of Spring Hill Country Club and James Mason of The Orchard. Others expected to contend are Anthony Cordes of Cherokee Town and Country Club, Pete Vitiello of The Landings Club, Jacob Tilton of Ansley Golf Club.