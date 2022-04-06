» Jordan Spieth’s putting stroke to determine his Masters success

Like Augusta National.

When he won the Masters in 2015, Spieth needed only 108 putts through four rounds, the third fewest at Augusta National that week. The next year, when he tied for second, he ranked No. 2 for the fewest putts with 112.

He has been among the top 30 in putting in six of his previous eight Masters, with a high of 37th in 2021.

“I’d be disappointed if I didn’t give myself a chance this weekend,” Spieth said. “Having said that, who knows what weather conditions are going to bring, but I love this place. I feel good right now about my game. If I’m just myself on these greens, then the rest of the game is coming around really nicely.”

In the 2020-21 season, Spieth ranked third on the PGA in putting average (1.708) and 33rd in strokes gained – putting (.389). This season, he’s 120th in putting average (1.761) and 180th in strokes gained – putting (-397). Hardly Spieth-like numbers.

His overall results have been middling at best. He was second at the AT&T Pebble Beach but hasn’t finished in the top 25 in the last five events. He missed the cut at The Players Championship. He is No. 45 in the FedExCup standings and No. 18 in the world rankings.

Still, he’s always optimistic when it comes to Augusta.

“I feel like my game is in a great spot,” he said. “I feel great, played the last two weeks, which is what I’ve done every year. I struck the ball beautifully last week, never adjusted to the speed of the greens. That’s not normally an issue out here. I never got the ball to the hole, so you kind of have the opposite problem here.”

Perhaps the biggest difference this spring for Spieth is one of family. He and wife, Annie, welcomed their first child, Samuel David Spieth, last year. They brought him to the course for Wednesday’s Par-3 contest.

“I’ve felt like I’m in the same routine I always have been when I’m at tournaments,” Spieth said. “Then when I get home, it’s even more fun because you got him to hang around. They’ve been traveling with me, and I really enjoyed that.”