Inclement weather suspends Tour Championship on Saturday

Sungjae Im is having an excellent weekend. Im began the tournament 4 under (T-6). He shot 67 and 65 the first two days and was enjoying a strong Saturday. Im had three birdies and an eagle on No. 6 after he nailed a 12-foot putt. He’s 4 under on the 14th hole when play resumes.

Patrick Cantlay still has a chance to become the first back-to-back winner at the Tour Championship. He was 2 under when play halted, five strokes behind Scheffler. Cantlay had three birdies Saturday but had a bogey for the first time since Thursday when he missed a six-foot putt on the ninth hole. Cantlay is 14 under.

Rory McIlroy is fourth at 15 under − he had a great Saturday at 5 under through 16 holes − putting him one stroke better than Justin Thomas, Sepp Straka, Jon Rahm and Cantlay, who comprise a four-way tie for fifth. Each player is within striking distance entering Sunday.