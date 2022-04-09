How I got the shot: The AJC’s Curtis Compton tells story of iconic photo

The equipment: The photo was taken with a Canon EOS-1DX camera with a 70-200mm f2.8 lens at 200mm at 1/800 second and a F-stop of 3.5 at ISO 10,000. Compton didn’t use bigger lens so he didn’t miss the background.

Caption My favorite photo of the year. After covering the Masters for more than 25 years it was nice to be in the right place at the right time to make one of my best Masters moments. Photographers and fans have to make their way down the hill from the 18th green to the 10th green for the second playoff hole (which turns into somewhat of a mad dash despite the strickly enforced walking only policy). The first photographers to arrive can get a spot on the photo tower overlooking the green, which I was able to accomplish. It was getting very dark when the photo was made with a Canon EOS-1DX, A 70-200MM F2.8 lens at F3.5, and a ISO rating of 10,000. 041413 AUGUSTA: Adam Scott and his caddy Steve Williams react to the putt dropping on the second playoff hole on the 10th green to win the Masters on Sunday, April 14, 2013, in Augusta. Runner up Angel Cabrera looks on in the background. It is Scott's first major. CURTIS COMPTON/ CCOMPTON@AJC.COM Credit: CURTIS COMPTON / AJC

The story: It had been raining all day making for miserable conditions for a photographer covering the vast grounds of Augusta National taking pictures of the participants and action.

Compton shot the 18th hole from the big scoreboard tower. When both players parred the hole in the playoff, Compton knew what to do next.

“Having been here a long time, I knew (the playoff) was going to (No.) 10 at that point. I shoot from the big scoreboard side, so I’m the closest to the 10th hole. I went under the rope, where you really aren’t supposed to go, and go down the rope line to avoid the fans. I’m the first guy on the way. I got passed by two people that were almost running.”

There was a photo tower at No. 10, which doesn’t exist anymore, and the limited spots fill up fast. If you are there in time, you get an overhead spot with an unobstructed view of the green.

“It was really slick,” Compton said. “Right when I got to the hill at the tower, I slipped and fell. I hit the ground. I jumped up, grab all my stuff and climb up the tower and clean off my cameras.”

There was some luck involved as well.

“I was in the perfect spot,” Compton said. “(Scott) was standing kind of sideways from me. When he putted, and made the putt to win the Masters, he turned right toward the photo tower and put is arms in the air. (His caddie) Stevie (Williams) is right behind him and he is reacting as much. Right behind Stevie is Cabrera, who lost. It was the perfect photo – the winner, the loser, all in one frame.”

Compton got many images of the celebration, but it was clear which was the exact moment.

“When it goes to a playoff, it’s always harder and the day gets late, but the photos are incredible when someone wins in a moment like that,” Compton said.