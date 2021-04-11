Horschel not so fortunate from water on 13th this time

But wait … there’s more.

Two holes later, on the par-5 15th, Horschel had another encounter with water. His second shot flew both the water fronting the green and green. It rolled all the way into the water on the par-3 16th to the left of the 15th. He followed with a drop and approach short of the green. A chip and putt later, Horschel had a bogey six.

Coming back over the water at the 16th was not a problem. Horschel birdied the hole to get back his lost shot.

Don’t pick up a stray ball

Spectator Rule No. 1: Don’t pick up a golfer’s ball.

Early in the final round at the Masters Sunday, the basic tenant was called upon. Tyrrell Hatton’s second shot to the par-5 No 2 overshot the green and rolled up into a small group of fans. The crowd parted and a gallery guard made his way to the ball. It was then an unknowing would-be good Samaritan stepped forward and picked up the ball to hand to the guard.

A collective “No!” came from the gallery and the ball was quickly set back down.

When Hatton arrived, and after an apology from the polite Englishman to those gathered, he was informed that the ball had been picked up. A rules official was called over and a determination was made that Hatton could play the ball as it lied – with one caveat. Due to COVID-19 protocol, Hatton could replace the ball since it had been touched. He smiled and politely declined. Hatton’s caddy, when told of the possible replacement, snarked ‘What did they do, lick it?”

For the record, Hatton chipped on the green and two putted for par.