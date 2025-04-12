Here’s what to expect at the Masters during Saturday’s third round at Augusta National

“The leaderboard is stacking up very favorably for what looks like world-class players right up there,” Rose said. “So you’re going to have to play great golf, and you’re going to have to go out there and want it and go for it and get after it. It’s as simple as that.”

DeChambeau said, “I’m excited. Very excited for the weekend. This is what golf is about. Got a lot of great names up there and looking forward to an unbelievable test of golf.”

Rose won the 2013 U.S. Open champion, is trying to win his first Masters. He lost in a playoff to Sergio Garcia at the 2017 Masters and was the leader after 36 holes in 2021 before fading to seventh.

The powerful DeChambeau used his short game to score in tough conditions Friday. He is looking to improve on his Masters performance from a year ago, when he held a share of the 36-hole lead and finished tied for sixth.

McIlroy was able to shake off Thursday horrific finish — two double bogeys on the back nine — and shoot 31 on the back. He played the par-5s in 4 under Friday and moved into contention for his first green jacket, the only trophy he’s missing to complete a career Grand Slam.

Conners is a Presidents Cup competitor who has three top-10 finishes at the Masters. His tie for sixth at Augusta in 2022 is his best finish in a major championship.

“That’s the company that I expect to keep, and that’s where I have tried to be my whole career,” Rose said. “I’ve been a top-10 player in the world for a decade or more, so this is nice to be back in that mix, 100%.”

Outside the top 10? Don’t get your hopes up

No one outside the top 10 after 36 holes has won the Masters since Charl Schwartzel in 2011. It has happened only nine times in tournament history.

That does not historically bode well Ludvig Aberg, Hideki Matsuyama and Collin Morikawa, all tied for 12th at 141, or Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood and Georgia’s Brian Harman, all tied for 17th at 140.

Seven times over the past 11 years, the winner has had at least a share of the lead at the midpoint of the tournament: Scottie Scheffler (2022, 2024), Dustin Johnson (2020), Patrick Reed (2018), Sergio Garcia (2017), Jordan Spieth (2015) and Bubba Watson (2014).

New 15th green could change strategy

The 15th hole, dubbed “Firethorn,” will play an important role in determining who wins the Masters. The green was rebuilt after last year’s tournament and is adding to the difficulty of a hole that had been considered a birdie hole for many years,

The green is harder, and the banked areas on the front and back are shaved closer. Long approach shots are less likely to hold the green, and shots that go long are trickier to stop near the hole.

Rory McIlroy made a double bogey there Thursday, flying his approach over the green and chipping his comebacker into the pond in front. He hit a 4-iron the front of the green Friday and two-putted for birdie.

Justin Rose opted to layup short of the pond and attack the green with a high-percentage wedge Friday and made an easy par.

The 15th gave up two eagles and 25 birdies Thursday and was ranked as the 15th most difficult hole. There was one eagle and only 16 birdies Friday, when the hole ranked as the ninth hardest. Through two rounds the hole has played to a stroke average of 5.026.

Tee times

With an uneven number of players for the weekend, Tom Kim will play with a marker and start his round at 9:50 a.m. Leaders Justin Rose and Bryson DeChambeau will tee off in the final group at 2:40 p.m.

Saturday’s weather forecast

A cool start is expected with lows in the upper 40s. Below-normal temperatures will continue Saturday, with a slight chance for an isolated shower developing during the afternoon. The high temperature is expected to be 69 degrees, with wins from 5-10 mph.