Georgia Tech’s Bartley Forrester captures Monroe Invitational

Capital City pro wins West Pines Classic

J.P. Griffin, the PGA assistant at Capital City Club – Brookhaven, finished with a 2-under 69 to win the Georgia PGA’s West Pines Classic in Douglasville.

Griffin shot an 8-uner 134 and beat low amateur Stephen Kinsel of Sugar Hill, a junior at North Georgia, and West Pines PGA professional Chris Cartwright by four shots. Griffin’s opening-round 65 was the low round of the tournament.

Seven receive Gene Siller Grants

Seven juniors received the first funds from the Gene Siller Memorial Grant, given in honor of the former Pinetree Country Club professional who was slain a year ago.

The grant provides financial assistance to help defray the cost of junior golfers.

The original recipients are: Thaxton Cheyne, 13, of Canton; Josh Durthaler, 16, of Dunwoody; B.J. Little, 17, of Conyers; Brisen Mailutha Purnless, 10, of Snellville; Russell Makepeace, 18, of Atlanta; Jacob Smith, 10, of Atlanta; and Haven Ward, 17, of Atlanta.

The second annual Gene Siller Red Pants Memorial will be played Aug. 15 at Pinetree.

Suwanee resident qualifies for U.S. Adaptive Open

Stacey Rice of Suwanee will compete in the inaugural U.S. Adaptive Open, July 18-20, at Pinehurst Resort.

Rice, 59, of Suwanee is a former Paralympic competitor, having played in the 1988 games oon the volleyball team. A high-above-the-knee amputee, her father-in-law founded the Georgia Amputee Golf Tournament, which will be played for the 29th time this year.

The course will be set up to four separate yardages to coincide with the impairment categories: arm impairment, intellectual impairment, leg impairment, multiple limb amputee, neurological impairment, short stature, vision impairment and seated players.

Miscellaneous

University of Georgia’s Caroline Craig, Caterina Don and Isabella Holpfer have been named All-America scholars by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association. … Ava Merrill of Johns Creek came away from the U.S. Women’s Amateur qualifier at West Pines as the second alternate. The Rivers Academy student shot a 71.