Friday at the Masters: What you need to know

“It’s amazing obviously. The property is amazing, food, all the fans, everything about it. It’s pretty special. It’s what makes it so unique. I’ve played a lot of tour events and one major, and this one obviously stands out, and I can understand why.” - Masters rookie Akshay Bhatia after finishing 3-over through two rounds

Shot of the day

Patrick Cantlay recorded a rare eagle at par-4 No. 3. But not so rare for him. Cantlay’s drive to the right side of the fairway finished 63 yards from the green. His approach hit the green long of the hole and spun back into the cup. He becomes the fourth player to record an eagle on a par-4 twice during one Masters. Cantlay eagled No. 17 on Thursday. He joins Jack Nicklaus (1995) and Brandt Jobe (2006) with two eagles on par-4s in the same tournament.

Playing in the wind

For the first time since 1999, there have been 10 or more double bogeys (or worse) at No. 15 through the first two rounds.

Seen at the Masters

New Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins and 49ers tight end George Kittle.

Did you know?

*Eighty years ago, in 1944, was one of three years in which the Masters was not played due to World World II. According to Augusta National, cattle and turkeys were raised on the grounds during the hiatus to support the war effort.

*In 1993, a sterling replica of the permanent Masters trophy was first awarded to the champion, along with a gold medal. Although he has six Masters victories, Jack Nicklaus said he obtained four of the replicas. “I couldn’t afford the other two,” he joked on Thursday. He said he has one at home, one at the Bear’s Club, one at Muirfield Village and one at the Jack Nicklaus Museum.

By the numbers

327.9 – Average driving distance for Georgia Tech amateur Christo Lamprecht, which was the high for the first round. He was 4.1 yards longer than the next golfer, Wyndham Clark.

Updated weather

Today: Mostly sunny and breezy. Low: 49F, High: 76F

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 54F, High: 84F

TV

Today: Round 3 coverage: 3-7 p.m., CBS

Sunday: Round 4 coverage: 2-7 p.m., CBS