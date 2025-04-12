Former UGA star Russell Henley manages a smile after missing Masters cut

Explore Big names in danger of wrecking your Masters fantasy team by missing the cut

Henley teed off in revival mode after shooting 7 over par Thursday. Ranked No. 7 in the world, he managed his emotions better Friday, shooting a 68 to finish at 3 over par.

“I’m never really that calm,” Henley said. “I might look like it, but I’m never really that calm. I’m a pretty nervous person.”

Henley carved a path to sneak inside the cut but fell short by a stroke. He had played all four rounds in his previous seven Masters appearances after missing the cut in his 2013 debut.

Henley sank his first birdie of the tournament on the fourth hole and hit his stride from there, working back to 2 under par entering the 18th hole.

But Henley didn’t complete the comeback, leaving an eight-foot putt short on the last hole.

“Definitely felt like I was giving myself more birdie looks and kind of had a little bit more flow to the round,” Henley said. “Just had a lot of 8-footers for par and bogey, so it was a little better than yesterday.”

Henley birdied six times Friday after failing to birdie at all Thursday.

“Yesterday just was terrible,” Henley said. “It was such a tough day. Really stunk to start out my first day like that. I really wanted to come play well today. I knew I could do it, so hopefully it’s good enough to play the weekend.”

Henley has put together a strong 2025 season, as he won the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Club and Lodge last month and has finished in the top 10 three other times.