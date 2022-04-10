Fit him for a green jacket; Scottie Scheffler wins the Masters

Scheffler has been playing at a different stratosphere as other golfers in recent weeks. After being tied for third after the first round of the Masters, Scheffler found himself atop the leaderboard after rounds two, three, and certianly most importantly, four. Scheffler took a three-shot lead into the final round. His steady play enabled him to close with a 1-under par 71, more than enough to hold off the competition. Rory McIlroy was a distant second at 7-under par 281.

With the tournament well in hand, Scheffler strolled up the 18th fairway and tipped his hat several times to the ovation of the fans surrounding the green. Good thing he had a five-stroke lead. He missed short par and bogey putts but finally capped of the championship with a double-bogey, a big smile and a hug of his caddie.