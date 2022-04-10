BreakingNews
Fit him for a green jacket; Scottie Scheffler wins the Masters
Scottie Scheffler reacts after chipping in for a birdie as Cameron Smith is shown on the third hole during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

AUGUSTA — Add a major championship - a Masters championship - to Scottie Scheffler’s fast-growing list of accomplishments.

Scheffler won the 2022 Masters on Sunday by holding off all would-be challengers in the final round at Augusta National Golf Club. Scheffler, who took the No. 1 world golf ranking with three victories in five tournaments this year, finished at 10-under par 278. (69-67-71-71). The 25-year old was playing in just his third Masters after tying for 19th and 18th the past two years.

With his first major championship, Scheffler can make lifetime reservations for Augusta each April. And add a green jacket to his wardrobe.

Scheffler has been playing at a different stratosphere as other golfers in recent weeks. After being tied for third after the first round of the Masters, Scheffler found himself atop the leaderboard after rounds two, three, and certianly most importantly, four. Scheffler took a three-shot lead into the final round. His steady play enabled him to close with a 1-under par 71, more than enough to hold off the competition. Rory McIlroy was a distant second at 7-under par 281.

With the tournament well in hand, Scheffler strolled up the 18th fairway and tipped his hat several times to the ovation of the fans surrounding the green. Good thing he had a five-stroke lead. He missed short par and bogey putts but finally capped of the championship with a double-bogey, a big smile and a hug of his caddie.

Scheffler will take home the largest winning purse in Masters history, with his win worth $2.7 million dollars.

PLEASE GO TO AJC.COM AND OUR E-PAPER FOR COMPLETE COVERAGE OF THE MASTERS.

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

